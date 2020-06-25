‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s 3 Daughters Look So Grown Up In New Vacation Pics

Leah Messer and her daughters Adalynn, 7, Aliannah, 10, and Aleeah, 10, are having the times of their lives amid a seaside getaway! The family of four made sure to document all their vacation memories.

Leah Messer’s latest vacation photos prove how much time has flown by since the MTV star made her debut as a teenager on 16 and Pregnant! It’s the show that introduced the world to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, and the now 10-year-old siblings along with their little sister Adalynn, 7, are all enjoying a vacation with their mom by the sea. Leah has made sure to snap photos of her girls making the most of their ocean getaway with days filled with swimming and feasting on food.

“I can’t believe how grown they are!! They are all so beautiful Leah!!,” a fan wrote under one of these photos, which showed the girls goofing around and posing for a photo on a boat dock. A different vacation photo made another fan have the same realization! “Aw they look so grown up,” the follower wrote.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry wished she could vacation with her Teen Mom 2 BFF again, after the pals took a joint family vacation to Hawaii in 2019. “Wish I was there with y’all!! Have so much fun!,” Kailyn gushed under one of the photos. Meanwhile, fans wanted to know where exactly “there” was! Leah didn’t disclose their picturesque whereabouts, and instead teased on Twitter, “They are quarantining with a little different scenery.”

Leah loves sharing special memories with her three girls on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter! Unfortunately, Leah has to deal with her fair share of mean comments like any celebrity, which she isn’t afraid to call out. On May 24, Mama bear took to Twitter after dealing with some of these hurtful comments.

They are quarantining with a little different scenery. ✌🏼🥰🌊 #HopeGraceFaith pic.twitter.com/p5aqW9MnxC — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) June 20, 2020

“Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened. What world are we living and raising our children in?,” Leah asked, before adding, “Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!” In another tweet, she continued, “We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!” Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at four years old, and Leah makes sure to celebrate each of her three daughter’s uniqueness.