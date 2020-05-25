‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claps Back Over ‘Despicable’ Comments Left For Her & Daughter Ali, 10

Internet trolls left negative comments on a photo of Leah Messer and her adorable 10-year-old daughter Ali, who was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy in 2014.

Leah Messer, 28, has some words for internet trolls who left “sickening” comments on photos of her and 10-year-old daughter Aliannah Faith. “Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened,” she began a tweet, posted on Monday, May 25. “What world are we living and raising our children in? Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!” she urged, followed by a second post that read, “We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL!”

The Teen Mom 2 star was responding to words left by trolls on Instagram photos shared on Saturday, May 23. Leah and a smiling Ali snuggle up in the first snap, and in the next, the reality star gives her sweet daughter a kiss on the cheek. Ali looked absolutely adorable with her brown curly hair and glasses, proudly sporting a turquoise Justice League tank top. “That’s my girl!” a red-lipped Leah wrote in her caption, including a prayer, flower and sparkle emoji. She added the hashtags, “#myhope #HopeGraceFaith #feelingblessed,” referencing the middle names of all three of her daughters, including Ali’s twin sister Aleeah Grace, 10 — who she shares with ex Corey Simmons, as well as daughter Adalynn Faith, 7, with ex Jeremy Calvert.

Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened. 😑 What world are we living and raising our children in? 😓 Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!! — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) May 24, 2020

In 2014, Ali was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at just 4-years-old. The rare form of the genetic disease causes loss of muscle mass due to stopping the production of proteins that allow muscles to develop. A primary symptom is weakness, as well as delayed growth, struggles with running, and muscle pains. Leah opened up about Ali’s health journey in her emotional and revealing new memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, which was released in May 2020.

We are all different and that is BEAUTIFUL! 🙏🔥✨🌸 — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) May 24, 2020

Leah has been keeping busy with her daughters in quarantine, and recently jumped on the TikTok bandwagon with the help of Ali and Aleeah! The twins looked so grown up in the video as they worked out a squad dance routine to the “Woah” remix by Krypto9095 and D3MStreet on April 29. Ali and Aleeah were almost as tall as their gorgeous mom in the fun video that showed off their impressive moves. Leah has become quite the star on the short video app, amassing over 300,000 followers on the app in the last few months.