Leah Messer Teases ‘Raw’ New Season Of ‘Teen Mom 2’: It’s The Most ‘Honest’ I’ve Ever Been

“And, as you may know, the road to recovery was difficult for me,” the MTV star continued. “And before, I didn’t feel like I was ready to really speak out about that. It was the hardest moment of my life, and I felt so ashamed about having to deal with the struggle of addiction and the stigma around it. And now I’m just like, I don’t care. I can say it because it is my story.”

The Season 10 trailer not only hints at Leah’s personal struggles, but her new worries as a mother of a child with muscular dystrophy. The teaser showed Leah crying as she said her daughter Aliannah, 10, couldn’t “fall” because of Aliannah’s condition that makes muscles weaker over time. “Having a young child with muscular dystrophy is an emotional roller coaster,” Leah told us.

Leah Messer’s daughters Aliannah, Adalynn, and Aleeah.

“Sometimes you don’t know what to expect,” Leah continued. “And [Aliannah’s] also becoming a preteen, and she has a lot of questions about it. Like, ‘Why do I have to deal with muscular dystrophy and how do I deal with it?’ She improvises everything. She sees her sisters [Aleeah, 10, Adalynn, 7] reach milestones that she really wants to reach, it’s like riding a bike and running.”