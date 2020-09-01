Leah Messer Teases ‘Raw’ New Season Of ‘Teen Mom 2’: It’s The Most ‘Honest’ I’ve Ever Been
Leah Messer dropped EXCLUSIVE hints about her storyline in the upcoming season of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ which premieres on Sept. 1! She also told HollywoodLife what has been an ’emotional roller coaster’ for her.
“And, as you may know, the road to recovery was difficult for me,” the MTV star continued. “And before, I didn’t feel like I was ready to really speak out about that. It was the hardest moment of my life, and I felt so ashamed about having to deal with the struggle of addiction and the stigma around it. And now I’m just like, I don’t care. I can say it because it is my story.”
The Season 10 trailer not only hints at Leah’s personal struggles, but her new worries as a mother of a child with muscular dystrophy. The teaser showed Leah crying as she said her daughter Aliannah, 10, couldn’t “fall” because of Aliannah’s condition that makes muscles weaker over time. “Having a young child with muscular dystrophy is an emotional roller coaster,” Leah told us.
Leah Messer’s daughters Aliannah, Adalynn, and Aleeah.