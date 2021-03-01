Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Stuns In Latex Pants As She Begs For ‘More Sunny Days’ — See Pic

Leah Messer took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a stylish outfit and used the caption to send love to those in West Virginia ‘with the high waters’ after they faced a devastating flood.

Leah Messer, 28, is looking incredible in her latest Instagram photo! The Teen Mom 2 star shared the epic snapshot, which showed her sitting back and posing in a white graphic T-shirt that had butterflies and flowers on it, brown latex pants, black boots, and an orange hat, on Mar. 1 and shared kind words about people facing flooding in her home state of West Virginia in the caption. Check out the photo HERE!

“Dear Universe, please send more sunny days. I am sending all of my prayers out to everyone going through a difficult time in WV with the high waters. Please stay safe! & thank you first responders. 🙏🏻♥️,” it read.

The eye-catching and kind post brought on a lot of comments from her followers shortly after it was published. “I saw the weather predicted for out there and instantly thought of your sweet town! 😢 I hope you guys are okay!” one follower wrote.

“Love this look,” another wrote while a third called her “beautiful.” A fourth complimented her top and many more left her heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Leah’s new pic is not too surprising considering she’s known for often sharing amazing photos and videos of herself on a regular basis. Whether it’s dressing up like Cruella de Vil and dalmatian dogs with her daughters for Halloween or posing by herself in a sparkly dress, she always knows how to make a lasting impression. She doesn’t just look great on social media though.

The mother-of-three has regularly showed up to red carpet events in fashionable dresses, including the CMT Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. She chose a strapless royal blue gown with white pearls for the former event and a sleeveless silver sheer gown for the latter. Between her outfit choices and her bravery in sharing her personal life’s ups and downs on Teen Mom 2, Leah is truly an inspirational figure.

We look forward to seeing what else she decides to share in the future!