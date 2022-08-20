Leah Messer Engaged To Jaylan Mobley: ‘Two Souls, One Heart’

Leah Messer, 30, announced her engagement on Aug. 20 and her followers couldn’t contain their excitement! The Teen Mom 2 star shared several new photos of her and her husband-to-be Jaylan Mobley as he proposed to her on a beach during their anniversary trip in Costa Rica on Friday night. They both look incredible in stylish outfits and the bride-to-be looked shocked and as happy as could be as she showed off her large and sparkling diamond engagement ring, which is a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.

“Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍,” Leah happily captioned the photos. She wore a long silky beige dress with spaghetti straps and a cut-out section in the middle, during the memorable moment, and had her long curly hair down. She also rocked strappy heels while Jaylan wore a white polo style shirt and brown and tan patterned pants.

Like Leah, Jaylan shared the same set of photos to his own Instagram with the same caption. He also commented on Leah’s post with a loving message. “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ❤️,” he wrote. Fans also wished them a plethora of “congratulations” comments and exciting emojis.

Shortly after the engagement, Jaylan spoke to People about his feelings after his lady love said she’d marry him. “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” he told the outlet. “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

Leah also spoke about the engagement and admitted that although she “knew something was going on” before the proposal, she “had no idea it was going to be like this.” The lovebirds, who went public with their relationship in Sept. 2021, also said they plan on telling Leah’s children, including Adalynn Faith, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms, about their plans to walk down the aisle when they get home from their trip.

“I’ve been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months,” Jaylan also told People about his proposal. “I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating. A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life.”