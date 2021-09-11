Jaylan Mobley: 5 Things To Know About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Reported New BF

‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer has a new man in her life! Here’s 5 things to know about the reality star’s boyfriend.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has started dating again, sharing a snap of herself getting a steamy kiss from a new man on September 10. The Ashley has reported that this mystery man is in fact Jaylan Mobley, a 25-year-old U.S. Army Officer. Leah didn’t give much context when she shared the snap to her Instagram page, but she captioned it with lock and key and heart emojis.

Her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry dropped two fire emojis in the comments section, while another follower wrote, “YES LEAHHHH!!!” As fans would know, Leah’s daughters have been pressuring her to date again, following her split from ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. “You do need to go on a date. You need to actually find someone nice,” Aleeah told her. Well, it seems she’s found someone! Here’s 5 things to know about Jaylan.

1. The pair only recently began dating.

In an August 2021 TikTok, Leah opened up to her fans after they asked if she was dating her friend Justin Burke. “I wish but no I don’t have a boyfriend,” she wrote at the time. Although she could have been keeping her relationship status under wraps, it seems her and Jaylan are a newer item. It’s also unclear whether he’s met her three daughters. Earlier this year, she told Us Weekly that introducing her last boyfriend Jason to her kids was a “big mistake.”

She explained, “The last guy I dated, we dated for at least four months before I even allowed him to come around my kids. “That was the biggest mistake, honestly. In my opinion, I just don’t want to confuse them with that. Exposing [a new guy] to my kids’ life is something that I really don’t know that I’m even open to at all.”

2. Jaylan is a U.S. Army Officer.

According to this LinkedIn page, he is a First Lieutenant in the United States Army and a member of the West Virginia National Guard. He also recently completed the Cyber Basic Officer Leadership Course. “Less than 0.1% of each ROTC/Academy graduating class is selected, after rigorous interviews, testing and application process,” he wrote in October 2019 when he was selected.

3. He graduated from West Virginia University.

Jaylan graduated from West Virginia University with a Masters degree in Cyber Security. He also went to college in Georgia and attended to the prestigious military prep school West Point. Prior to graduating, he even interned at NASA. Talk about an educated man!

4. Jaylan is younger than Leah.

He celebrated his 25th birthday on September 4, 2021, making him four years younger than Leah. “25 Years later, on this day, represents 25-blessings to be thankful,” he wrote on IG.

5. He doesn’t appear to have any kids.

According to his social media channels, he doesn’t appear to have any kids of his own. Leah, who is a mom-of-three, previously revealed she would be open to having a fourth baby. “Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!” she told Us Weekly earlier this year.