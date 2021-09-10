‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Packs On Hot PDA With Mystery Man In Steamy New Photo

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer seems to have a hot new man in her life, and she loves the way he’s kissing her in this sexy new photo.

It looks like Leah Messer may have finally taken her daughters’ advice and started dating again because the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of herself getting a steamy kiss from a mystery man on Sept. 10. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Leah didn’t give much context with the photo, but she captioned it with lock and key and heart emojis. And immediately after the image was shared, Leah’s two and a half million followers started going nuts in the comments section.

“LEAH!!!!!! I am SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!,” a producer at Entertainment Tonight wrote, to which Leah replied, “Thank you so much! I’m pretty sure you told me this was going to happen in our last interview!”

Leah’s Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry also commented with two fire emojis, and another person wrote, “YES LEAHHHH!!!” Clearly, everyone’s super happy for Leah’s alleged new romance, and so are we.

We have yet to identify Leah’s alleged new boyfriend, but the Instagram account Teen Mom Shade Room claims this is her new man. “Leah’s new man is giving me VIBES! Hunny,” they captioned a series of photos of the mystery man.

“It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship.” 💕 @LeahMesser and her girls are having an adult conversation on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2! pic.twitter.com/NBZzVQk3RH — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 5, 2021

As we said, in a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah’s daughters started pressuring her to date again, following her split from ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. “You do need to go on a date. You need to actually find someone nice,” Aleeah told her.

During a private confessional, Leah said, “I don’t feel pressure to date right now. I know my girls keep talking about it. I want to be physically, mentally 100% before I add anyone else to my life,” while referring to her recent cancer scare. Then, she added, “It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship.”

So maybe this is the healthy relationship she was hoping for?