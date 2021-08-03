Leah Messer Responds To Justin Burke Dating Speculation As She Describes Her Ideal Lover

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer is finally addressing romance speculation after cozying up to influencer Justin Burke in her new TikTok videos.

Fans started asking a ton of questions about Leah Messer‘s love life after the Teen Mom 2 star joined TikTok and starting sharing videos featuring influencer Justin Burke. So are they dating?

No, Leah and Justin are not dating. “I am not dating Justin Burke,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which airs this evening. “We are just friends. He helped me create content and work with the camera and all that kind of fun stuff.”

So why did the speculation start? Well, as you can see in the video below, Leah and Justin had their hands all over each other as they danced to “No Type” by Rae Sremmurd. After Leah captioned the video with, “I don’t have no type but my #tiktok game getting stronger”, fans started asking, “boyfriend?” But Leah was quick to respond, “I wish but no I don’t have a boyfriend.”

Even so, Leah’s three daughters — twins Aleeah and Ali, 11, and Adalynn, 8 — were urging her to start dating earlier this season on Teen Mom 2, so when we talked to her this morning, we asked what she’d look for in a partner.

“I would love to meet someone fun with a good sense of humor,” she said. “Someone who’s compassionate, likes wild adventures, and is career driven with future goals. And while my girls do ask me about dating, I am so unattached to any specific outcomes. I’m just totally focused on them and really leveling up in my career. And hopefully, I find a special person along the way, because I do think about it.”

Leah was previously married to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, who she shares daughter Adalynn with. And she was also married to the twins’ dad Corey Simms before that, but they parted ways in 2011.