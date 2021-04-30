Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Reveals Whether She & Jeremy Calvert Will Ever Get Back Together

Reality star Leah Messer has opened up about the new season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ and revealed whether she will ever reconcile with her ex Jeremy.

Leah Messer, 28, has revealed the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 will feature plenty of drama. The reality star spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about what fans can expect to see when the season premieres on May 4 at 8pm on MTV. “Being a mom always has its ups and down, but I discover a lump on my breast this season. And it was definitely concerning. But I remained optimistic through it all,” Leah candidly revealed.

She continued, “I enjoy filming real stuff. I like being real for my audience. But I honestly did not want to film it at the time. I think I wanted to keep it under wraps and just deal with it on my own. And I ended up talking to Addy’s Grandma, who is a breast cancer survivor, and she was like, ‘Yeah, it could be anything and I know that your remaining optimistic, but I think it’s something that you should share and film about’.” Leah said she ultimately decided to “share that journey” with fans, which will play out in the upcoming season.

The mom-of-three also opened up about new girl, Ashley Jones from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, joining the cast. “I think her family is so adorable. All of her pictures, too. I talked to her a little bit on social media, so I think it’s great. I’m definitely excited to have her join our cast.” Meanwhile, some fan favorites left, including Chelsea Houska. “I don’t get to talk to her that much. I’m still wishing her well, but we really don’t get to talk that often,” Leah revealed.

She also opened up about whether there’s any chance she’ll get back together with ex Jeremy Calvert. “There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together. And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out,” she explained, adding, “I’m just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home .. I’m open to a date [with other people], but nothing exclusive.”