‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer: Leah Messer Suffers A Health Crisis After Finding A Lump In Her Breast — Watch

Plus, Ashley Jones from MTV’s ‘Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant’ officially joins the cast of ‘Teen Mom 2.’

Teen Mom 2 is back! MTV announced on April 6 that the hit reality TV series will return with fresh new episodes on Tuesday, May 4, and Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer are welcoming a fresh face to the show, following Chelsea Houska‘s heartbreaking exit from the series.

As you can see in the trailer above, Ashley Jones from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant has officially joined the cast, and a lot has changed in her life since we last saw her. To start, she’s now engaged to boyfriend Bar, and they’re trying to plan a dream wedding during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Briana has a new boyfriend in her life, so she’s trying to figure out if he’s “the one.” Plus, as Jade decides to undergo surgery for a new body, Briana comes to her rescue after a harrowing trip to Miami. But that’s not all for Jade — she is also looking to expand her business and open her own salon, so she moves into a new house with hopes that a change of scenery will strengthen her relationship with Sean.

As for Kailyn — she decides to sell her house and build a dream home for her family, but juggling four boys, multiple business ventures, and three co-parenting relationships pushes her to her limits.

And Leah is starting a podcast and writing her next book while caring for her daughters, but after finding a lump in her breast, she is forced to navigate her own health crisis.

Want to see more? Watch the fuller trailer above. Then, make sure you catch the new season of Teen Mom 2 when it premieres on Tuesday, May 4, at 8pm on MTV.