‘Teen Mom 2’ Looks Back At Chelsea Houska’s Journey (& Hair Makeovers) During Tearful Reunion

Tears were flowing during the second and final part of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion on Jan. 12, when Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer said goodbye to the show.

Chelsea Houska‘s 10-year journey on Teen Mom 2 came to an end during Part 2 of the reunion special on Jan. 12, when Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa aired a montage of old footage to showcase the mom-of-four’s emotional and physical transformation over the years. For starters, Chelsea started Teen Mom 2 in 2011 with bright blonde hair, which husband Cole DeBoer said looked fantastic, before she moved on to different variations of red tresses.

After Dr. Drew gave Chelsea a standing ovation, following the conclusion of the emotional video that included Chelsea’s past squabbles with ex Adam Lind, Nessa said, “That was just so emotional, seeing the ups [and] the downs, and also can we just talk about the hair, [and] your evolution of it?” Everyone laughed as Chelsea fought back tears and talked about what stood out the most to her. For Cole, it was surprise at seeing Chelsea not thinking she was “ever good enough” for anyone. They then joked about how much he “loved” her blonde hair.

Chelsea said she now wishes she could tell her 17-year-old self that she was “good enough” and everything “is going to be okay”. And even though Nessa tried convincing Chelsea to stay on the show, she said she felt it was the right decision for her family at this time, despite it being one of the hardest decisions she’s ever made.

Before Chelsea said goodbye to the show, however, much more happened. For example, Briana DeJesus returned to the reunion (after Devoin Austin exited, of course) to blast her ex some more and say she works really hard to support her two daughters as well as her mom and sister. So she still didn’t agree with Devoin saying his income isn’t exactly equal to hers. Especially because he hasn’t tried to get a second job and constantly wears high-end fashion labels. She told Dr. Drew that his dressing room was filled with Gucci stuff.

Later, Kailyn Lowry reappeared to explains how much she feels she’s grown this season. She also said she’ll never talk about Javi Marroquin‘s relationships again after causing drama with that wild Wawa reveal. It may be too little too late if you ask Javi and his fiancee, Lauren, but at least Kailyn is showing some growth. We’re excited to see where it takes her next season.

And that’s a wrap on the current season of Teen Mom 2. If you want more drama, make sure you tune into the season premiere of Teen Mom OG on MTV on Jan. 26.