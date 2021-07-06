‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Leah Messer’s Daughters Pressure Her To Start Dating Again Amid Tumor Drama

Leah Messer met her doctor during the July 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ to seek answers about the lump on her breast.

Leah Messer was forced to face some pretty serious adult situations during the July 6 episode of Teen Mom 2. Not only did she meet with her doctor to get some more answers about the lump in her breast, but her three daughters urged her to start dating again.

While hosting some “girl time” at home amid COVID, Leah asked Aleeah Grace if she was missing a “crush” of hers. Aleeah then clapped back and asked, “What about your crushes?”

“It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship.” 💕 @LeahMesser and her girls are having an adult conversation on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2! pic.twitter.com/NBZzVQk3RH — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 5, 2021

“What about my crushes? I don’t have a crush”, Leah yelled before asking her daughters if they’re trying to tell her to date.

“You do need to go on a date. You need to actually find someone nice,” Aleeah said.

Leah then asked her daughters what the “benefit” would be if she were to start dating again, and they said she’d have someone to take the trash out with. But Leah said she doesn’t want to just date anyone — she wants to date someone who will be a “good role model” for her daughters. And for now, she’s “okay being alone”.

Then, during a private confessional, Leah said, “I don’t feel pressure to date right now. I know my girls keep talking about it. I want to be physically, mentally 100% before I add anyone else to my life,” while referring to her recent cancer scare. Then, she added, “It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship.”

“You’re either in or you’re out. You can’t do this to her.” 💔 @xobrianadej looks forward to seeing her girls after surgery, but she’s thrown off by an appearance from Luis on tonight’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/cdvQBGDSES — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) July 6, 2021

After dealing with the dating stuff, Leah visited her doctor and asked him whether or not her tumor has grown since she last visited his office. She also wanted to know if she had to get it removed, but he said they’d need to run some more tests and get some more scans done before deciding on that.

While alone with her sister, though, Leah expressed her fears about getting the tumor removed. She said she had no idea what would happen or what her breasts would look like after a surgery like that — she even said she worried that her breasts might “deflate” once the tumor is removed. Her sister laughed and couldn’t believe Leah was worrying as much as she was.

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus had no worries when she went to see Dr. Miami to get her breasts resized. But when she returned home, she found Luis there. He had unexpectedly showed up to visit their daughter, Stella, and she didn’t like that he just shows up when he wants to and disappears when he wants to. So she tried getting him to help out a lot more — especially given the fact that she just had a big surgery — but he said he was lending his car to a friend and probably wouldn’t come back anytime soon.

Later, Jade Cline and boyfriend Sean got into a major argument (shocker) after Kloie started misbehaving, Kailyn Lowry planned Lincoln‘s co-parenting schedule with Javi Marroquin, and Ashley Jones grappled with racist backlash on social media.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.