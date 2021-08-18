See Pics

Leah Messer’s Daughter Adalynn, 8, Looks So Grown Up In Cute Pics From 1st Day Of 3rd Grade

Leah Messer
MTV
Leah Messer CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017
Teen Mom star Leah Messer takes her daughter Aleeah Grace Simms the Beverly Hills Arts Fair Pictured: Leah Messer,Aleeah Grace Simms,Leah Messer Aleeah Grace Simms Ref: SPL1607542 221017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
arriving to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA Pictured: Leah Messer,Jenelle Evans David Eason Jennifer Bartels Kyle Richards Mena Suvari Jeremy Scott Jasmine Sanders Joan Smalls Josh Peck Julia Michaels Katy Perry Keely Doty Ryan Ashley Nikki Simpson Kendrick Lamar Kodak Black Laura Marano Leah Messer Brian Gravely Lil Yachty Liza Koshy Lizzo Lorde Machine Gun Kelly Matt Cutshall Max Joseph Priscila Joseph Mel B Noah Cyrus Ocean Park Standoff Renee Bargh Ref: SPL1563571 280817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Leah Messer CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer snapped photos of her daughter Adalynn on her first day of 3rd grade, and the 8-year-old couldn’t look cuter!

It’s back to school time for Adalynn “Addie” Calvert! The 8-year-old daughter of Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 29, had her first day of 3rd grade on Aug. 18, and she posed outside the school for two cute photos taken by her famous mom. In the pics, which Leah shared to Instagram, Addie had on her backpack and looked so happy to be starting the new school year. See the photos below!

For her first day, Addie was dressed in her school uniform, which included a striped skirt, a headband and white shoes. She also had a protective face mask slipped on her chin as she posed with a big smile for the photo. Proud mom Leah captioned the sweet snapshots of her youngest child, “My girl’s first day of 3rd grade & she was so excited! 🥰☀️ @adalynncalvert.”

Under Leah’s post, fans expressed their disbelief at how much Addie has grown up. “She is so beautiful and so grown,” one fan commented, while another said, “Gah these kids grow so fast.” Addie also received some supportive messages on her first day of 3rd grade from many of her mom’s followers, including Teen Mom 2 co-star and bestie Kailyn Lowry. “Have a great day babe!!!!!” Kailyn said.

Leah Messer & daughter Adalynn
Leah Messer & daughter Adalynn (Photo: MTV)

Related Gallery

Teen Mom 2 -- PICS

Leah is mom to three daughters: 11-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah and then Addie, her youngest. The MTV star shares her oldest two children with Cory Simms, while her ex Jeremy Calvert is the father of Addie. Leah began dating Jeremy in 2011, and the couple said their ‘I do’s’ the following year in April 2012. Many of their grievances were aired out on the reality show, with Jeremy working away from home being the main point of contention. Their marriage eventually ended during the sixth season of the series, with Jeremy filing the divorce papers.

While Leah and Jeremy continue to co-parent Addie, she’s made it clear that she has no plans to rekindle that relationship. “There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together,” Leah told HollywoodLife in April. “I just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home.”