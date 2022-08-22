Leah Messer Was ‘Happy’ To Get Her Daughters’ ‘Approval’ Before Getting Engaged Again

In a preview for the first season of MTV’s newest show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah Messer‘s three daughters are seen asking her whether she and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley will ever get married, and they seem pretty excited about it. And it was their excitement that really warmed Leah’s heart, she revealed during an EXCLUSIVE interview wit HollywoodLife while promoting the new Teen Mom show.

“I think just them asking… it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” Leah told us after we asked about that specific moment in the trailer and whether she and Jaylan would be getting married anytime soon. Our interview was actually conducted just a few short days before she revealed the big news on Instagram on Aug. 20, but even though we couldn’t congratulate Leah during our conversation, we’re happy to hear her daughters — Adalynn, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, who she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms — are big fans of Jaylan. Especially because they’re all living together now.

“We did just move into a new house together, and I feel like it’s taking forever to get everything being the way we want it to,” she told us. “We’ll probably still be doing [stuff with it] next year.” When asked if her home-buying and move-in processes will be things fans will see on the new show, Leah said, “Oh yeah. I think you’ll definitely see a little bit of it play out in the show. There were a lot of big decisions that we made throughout the season. I’m excited.”

And we’re excited, too. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will premiere on Tuesday, September 6 at 8PM ET/PT, will be reimagining of the iconic Teen Mom franchise that’ll unite the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Joining Leah will be Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, and Maci Bookout.