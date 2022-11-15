‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Panics As Zach Davis Faces Jail Time Around Their Wedding

Weddings are always stressful, but Cheyenne Floyd’s is extra stressful. And that’s because her fiance, Zach Davis, discovered that he’s facing jail time during the Nov. 15 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Apparently, he got a DUI when he was younger, but he never went to court to deal with it. Now, his past has caught up to him, and his lawyer said his new court date will be right before his and Cheyenne’s wedding — meaning, he may get thrown into prison and miss their big day. Cheyenne was, of course, angry about the situation and told her friend she might end up hating Zach if he goes to prison. They’re both just hoping that doesn’t happen.

leah talks to the twins about getting pregnant at an early age and women's rights on tonight's #teenmom, see you at 8pm on @mtv 💗

The fight for abortion rights is far from over. Get informed at https://t.co/3VlwEC0Ma7. pic.twitter.com/FSKwMMi5ZR — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus‘ boyfriend Bobby came to visit her, and she already started hinting at them living together. Bobby, however, said he likes the idea of them living separately and her gaining some independence. He also said he wouldn’t want to live together before getting married, and she said that’s a must for her, so they’re already hitting some roadblocks. And that was after that forced him to build all the furniture that she moved into her new apartment.

Later, Leah Messer talked to her daughters about ways to be proactive since Roe vs Wade was overturned., and Maci Bookout looked for ways to educate her kids about anti-racism after what the cast experienced in Florida together.

on tomorrow night's NEW #teenmom, Chey is frustrated with how Zach's past is interfering with their future. 😞 see you tomorrow at 8pm on @MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/SThdhVV6Sp — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 14, 2022

Finally, Ashley Jones and Bar Smith spent time with his mom, Shen, in Ohio, and she was super grateful for it. Bar’s sister was having a father-daughter dance at her school, and since she doesn’t have a dad around, Bar stepped in as her date, while Ashley helped her pick out a dress and do her hair.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.