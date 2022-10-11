‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Briana DeJesus Confronts Leah Messer For Talking Trash About Her & Jade Cline Online

On the October 11 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn Lowell invited all the moms to go on a glamping trip in Florida to celebrate Amber Portwood‘s birthday. Everyone was pretty game for it, but Ashley Jones decided not to go since Bar Smith had just gotten out of rehab two days earlier. She also has lingering beef with Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, following the final Teen Mom 2 reunion, so everyone felt that might have played a factor in her decision not to attend the festivities, but no one pressed the issue and everyone respected Ashley’s choice.

However, Ashley wasn’t the only one that Briana and Jade felt weird about leading up to the trip. Following the Teen Mom 2 reunion, where Briana and Jade talked badly about Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer went on social media and called them “mean girls”. And that was after Leah filmed Teen Mom: Family Reunion with the girls and they all agreed to not blast each other on social media — no matter what problems may arise. Briana and Jade felt as though Leah didn’t hold up her end of the bargain, so they confronted her after everyone came together in Florida.

While sitting around a fire late at night, Briana told Leah that she feels their relationship is “forced”, and she doesn’t want to be in a friendship that “has to be forced.” So Leah asked what she can do to make things better. “I’m open to having a good conversation. Whatever it is that’s on your chest — let me know. Like I want to talk to you about it — I want to be transparent ” Leah said.

Then, Briana said that she and Leah had already “discussed” the issue privately in direct messages, so she was just stating how she feels about Leah in general, following the incident at the reunion.

“What was the DM conversation?” Cheyenne Floyd asked, to which viewers learned that Leah felt “disrespected on stage” during the reunion. Briana said they could have spoken about it while they were in person together, but Leah didn’t feel as though that was an option. Briana couldn’t have disagree more, however, as she stated that Leah gave her a hug after the reunion finished filming. Then, months later, when the reunion aired on TV, Leah took to social media to blast Briana and Jade for their on-stage behavior.

“I feel like I can’t get close with you the way that I am with everybody else,” Briana told Leah before Jade said it was the “ultimate betrayal” for Leah to blast them on Instagram after the entire cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion “made a pact” to not talk badly about each other online.

Leah said she took it to social media because that’s her “outlet”, but Cheyenne didn’t like that answer and she agreed that “out of everyone” on the trip to Florida, Leah has been “the hardest to get to know.”

Leah apologized for going public with her feelings, and said her intentions were “pure”. She also said she hopes they can build better relationships moving forward, to which Briana said they’d “see where it goes”.

