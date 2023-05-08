Chris Brown Teaches Daughter Royalty, 8, His Dance Moves In Adorable Video

Royalty Brown shared a sweet birthday tribute to her father, which showed them having a ball while dancing together. See the beautiful memory here.

May 8, 2023 4:17PM EDT
Chris Brown daughter Royalty
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

It was Chris Brown‘s birthday, but Royalty Brown stole the show! The rapper’s 8-year-old daughter shared an adorable birthday tribute to him on May 5 for his 33rd birthday, and fans could not get over how precious the compilation of clips is. The Instagram video showed Chris teaching his eldest daughter some dance moves and smiling and laughing with her along the way. At one point, he joked around with her as she tried doing some sit-ups, and then they did some crunches together. At the end of the video, Chris carried Royalty on his shoulders as he walked out of the studio.

“I love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY @chrisbrownofficial!” Royalty simply captioned the post, which had Beyonce‘s “Daddy” playing in the background. Fans were in absolute awe over the video, with one commenting, “Why you making us cry like this?! … this is amazing!” Another added, “This is so beautiful. … Chris is a great dad.” A third user joked, “Who cutting onions”.

It looks like Royalty put her dance practice to work, as just two days later, she revealed she was gearing up for her dance recital. She shared a snapshot of herself smiling wide while standing in auditorium seats that faced the stage she would soon be performing on and wrote, “Recital day!” She looked beautiful wearing a mauve leotard paired with a sparkling white skirt for her big day and had her hair pulled back into a low bun with a braid in it. She kept warm with a black fur jacket that was embroidered with a glitter-lined “M”, and accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Last year, Royalty warmed fans’ hearts as well by sharing a video of herself sweetly singing “Happy Birthday” to the “C.A.B.” singer, as seen below. She also shared a second video of herself dancing with Chris to his 2018 hit, “Freaky Friday”.

As mentioned above, Royalty is Chris’ oldest daughter. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend, Nia Guzman. Chris had his second child, Aeko, with Ammika Harris in 2019. Finally, Chris confirmed he is the father of Diamond Brown‘s baby girl, Lovely, in April 2022.

