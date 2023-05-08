Chris Brown Teaches Daughter Royalty, 8, His Dance Moves In Adorable Video

It was Chris Brown‘s birthday, but Royalty Brown stole the show! The rapper’s 8-year-old daughter shared an adorable birthday tribute to him on May 5 for his 33rd birthday, and fans could not get over how precious the compilation of clips is. The Instagram video showed Chris teaching his eldest daughter some dance moves and smiling and laughing with her along the way. At one point, he joked around with her as she tried doing some sit-ups, and then they did some crunches together. At the end of the video, Chris carried Royalty on his shoulders as he walked out of the studio.

“I love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY @chrisbrownofficial!” Royalty simply captioned the post, which had Beyonce‘s “Daddy” playing in the background. Fans were in absolute awe over the video, with one commenting, “Why you making us cry like this?! … this is amazing!” Another added, “This is so beautiful. … Chris is a great dad.” A third user joked, “Who cutting onions”.

It looks like Royalty put her dance practice to work, as just two days later, she revealed she was gearing up for her dance recital. She shared a snapshot of herself smiling wide while standing in auditorium seats that faced the stage she would soon be performing on and wrote, “Recital day!” She looked beautiful wearing a mauve leotard paired with a sparkling white skirt for her big day and had her hair pulled back into a low bun with a braid in it. She kept warm with a black fur jacket that was embroidered with a glitter-lined “M”, and accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Last year, Royalty warmed fans’ hearts as well by sharing a video of herself sweetly singing “Happy Birthday” to the “C.A.B.” singer, as seen below. She also shared a second video of herself dancing with Chris to his 2018 hit, “Freaky Friday”.

As mentioned above, Royalty is Chris’ oldest daughter. He shares her with his ex-girlfriend, Nia Guzman. Chris had his second child, Aeko, with Ammika Harris in 2019. Finally, Chris confirmed he is the father of Diamond Brown‘s baby girl, Lovely, in April 2022.