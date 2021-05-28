Chris Brown Treats Daughter Royalty, 7, To Pony Rides, A Castle, & More For Princess Birthday Party

R&B singer Chris Brown has thrown his mini-me daughter Royalty a lavish 7th birthday party, featuring a bright pink jumping castle and pony rides for her friends.

It was only fitting that seven-year-old Royalty Brown had a princess themed party! The daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman celebrated her big day on May 27 with a party fit for … well, royalty. In a series of Instagram Stories shared by Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins, the birthday girl appeared to be having the time of her life while riding a white horse on the street outside their house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face.

Her proud dad watched on, while rocking a tie dye top, green sweater vest, and matching shorts. Her mama, Nia, also looked stunning in a white tank top and matching bike shorts, as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style. Another clip showed a bright pink jumping castle in the family’s driveway, and all of Royalty’s friends enjoying the festivities while wearing pretty princess dresses.

The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown. Joyce shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name!

Of course, her parents also paid tribute to her on social media. “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, as he added, “#happybdayroro” (along with a long string of heart emojis). Meanwhile, her mom Nia, shared a separate birthday tribute! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia captioned a slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot.

It comes just three weeks after Royalty sang “Happy Birthday” to her dad in honor of his big day! She also delivered a sweet message for her dad on his 32nd birthday, saying, “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you.”