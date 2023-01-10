Royalty Brown, 8, Holds Baby Sister Lovely In Adorable Photos From Toddler’s 1st Birthday

Chris Brown’s daughters Royalty and Lovely Symphani took some sweet photos together to celebrate the toddler’s first birthday on Sunday, January 8. Royalty, 8, smiled as she held her baby sister for a couple of super cute pictures. She posted the shots of them posing together on her Instagram, with a simple heart caption, and it looked like the sisters were having a blast at the celebration.

Royalty sported a white long-sleeve top and jeans as she held up her younger sister, who was wearing a pink, princess dress for her special day. Lovely also had some flowers in her hair and matching shoes with her dress. In another shot, the girls appeared to be in a bouncy castle together. The day before the cute sibling photos, Royalty posted a cute photo of her sister in front of a cake to celebrate her birthday on Saturday. “Happy birthday Lovely,” she wrote. “Love You.”

Chris revealed that he was Lovely’s father in April. The R&B singer, 33, fathered the child, his youngest of three with model Diamond Brown. While he didn’t speak publicly about Lovely until she was about four months old, sources close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he was a very active father. “He’s played a part in her life since before she was born,” they said. “Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born and so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often and even though they’re not in a relationship, Chris respects Diamond as the mother of his child and supports them in any way he can.”

Diamond also shared a few adorable shots of Chris celebrating Lovely’s birthday on her Instagram, including a few shots of the two parents and their baby girl. Chris shares Royalty with his ex Nia Guzman. Besides the two girls, he also has a son Aeko, who he had with model Ammika Harris in 2019.