Chris Brown Kisses Daughter Lovely In Rare & Adorable Photos From Her 1st Birthday

Chris Brown's youngest child, Lovely Brown, had her first birthday party on Jan. 8, and the singer was on-hand to celebrate.

January 9, 2023 9:46AM EST
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

January 8 was a special day for Chris Brown, as the R&B star celebrated his daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown’s, first birthday! The singer joined Lovely’s mother, Diamond Brown, for an epic party in Lovely’s honor, and Diamond shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Plus, in an adorable video from the big day, Chris encouraged Lovely to blow out her candles while Diamond held the toddler. Chris then took his little girl in his arms for a special moment by the two-tiered cake.

The trio also posed for family photos on the big day. They both kissed Lovely on each cheek for one shot, with Chris holding the little one. The party was complete with ponies and more, and one of the horses even jumped in some of pictures. Lovely looked too cute for words in her pink outfit, with a bow atop her head.

Chris did not confirm that he was the father of Diamond’s baby until after the little one’s birth in 2022. However, he seems to be active in her life and on good co-parenting terms with Diamond. In addition to the one-year-old, Chris also has a three-year-old son, Aeko Brown, who he shares Ammika Harris, and an eight-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, who he shares with Nia Guzman.

Chris is not often seen with Lovely on social media, but in October, he shared a rare snapshot with her on his Instagram story. In the photo, Chris is cuddled up next to Lovely while she drinks out of a bottle. Chris also paid tribute to Lovely with an Instagram post on her first birthday. “MY PRINCESS IS 1,” he wrote, along with red heart emojis. He also included the birthday party hashtag #WhatALovelyDay.

