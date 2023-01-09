Chris Brown Kisses Daughter Lovely In Rare & Adorable Photos From Her 1st Birthday

January 8 was a special day for Chris Brown, as the R&B star celebrated his daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown’s, first birthday! The singer joined Lovely’s mother, Diamond Brown, for an epic party in Lovely’s honor, and Diamond shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Plus, in an adorable video from the big day, Chris encouraged Lovely to blow out her candles while Diamond held the toddler. Chris then took his little girl in his arms for a special moment by the two-tiered cake.

The trio also posed for family photos on the big day. They both kissed Lovely on each cheek for one shot, with Chris holding the little one. The party was complete with ponies and more, and one of the horses even jumped in some of pictures. Lovely looked too cute for words in her pink outfit, with a bow atop her head.

Chris did not confirm that he was the father of Diamond’s baby until after the little one’s birth in 2022. However, he seems to be active in her life and on good co-parenting terms with Diamond. In addition to the one-year-old, Chris also has a three-year-old son, Aeko Brown, who he shares Ammika Harris, and an eight-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, who he shares with Nia Guzman.

Chris is not often seen with Lovely on social media, but in October, he shared a rare snapshot with her on his Instagram story. In the photo, Chris is cuddled up next to Lovely while she drinks out of a bottle. Chris also paid tribute to Lovely with an Instagram post on her first birthday. “MY PRINCESS IS 1,” he wrote, along with red heart emojis. He also included the birthday party hashtag #WhatALovelyDay.