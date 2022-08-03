Chris Brown Hugs Daughter Royalty, 8, As He brings Her Onstage At Concert: Watch

Chris Brown excitedly picked his daughter up after she walked on stage to help him close out his show in Boston. Watch the adorable video here!

By:
August 3, 2022 3:12PM EDT
Chris Brown Daughter Royalty
View gallery
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chris Brown was one proud dad as he brought his 8-year-old daughter Royalty on stage at the end of his Boston, Mass. show during his One Of Them Ones tour on July 23! As Chris ended his show with his hit song with Young Thug called “Go Crazy”, Royalty walked out on stage and was immediately scooped up by her excited dad. Chris could be heard thanking the energetic crowd and telling them he loves them as he held Royalty up with his right arm. To complete his show, he sweetly included his eldest daughter in a bow with his dancers. Royalty rocked a casual outfit of blue sweat shorts, a white tee, and red and white sneakers, while Chris went shirtless in light wash blue jeans with daisies printed on them.

Although Royalty looked a bit shy to be in front of thousands of screaming fans, she has made special appearances at her father’s shows before. In 2019, she helped her father wave goodbye to fans at the end of his Houston show during his Indigo Tour, per Capital Xtra. A 1-year-old Royalty even helped out during Chris’ Albuquerque show by making an adorable appearance in 2015, per TMZ. Chris happily held her as she wore pink headphones and stared out at the crowd.

Chris Brown Daughter Royalty
Chris Brown smiles with his daughter Royalty on the red carpet (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

About a month before Chris brought Royalty on stage, he spent some quality time with his youngest daughter, 7-month-old Lovely, who he posted on his Instagram Story. The video of them showed Chris holding his little one while standing outside at nighttime. Lovely inaudibly — yet enthusiastically — blurted something out in the video, which excited Chris, who in return yelled, “Yeah! One-two, yup!”

Chris has three children with three women. Chris and his former girlfriend Nia Guzman welcomed Royalty into the world on May 27, 2014. Chris became a dad again when he welcomed his first son, Aeko, on Nov. 20, 2019, with model Ammika Harris. Ammika and Aeko primarily reside in Germany. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021. The insider added, “Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two years old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up.”

Lastly, Chris and his girlfriend Diamond Brown had Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. Although Diamond and Chris shared the same last name, they are not married. Only time will tell if Royalty or her other siblings find their home on stage like their father!

More From Our Partners

ad