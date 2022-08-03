Chris Brown Hugs Daughter Royalty, 8, As He brings Her Onstage At Concert: Watch

Chris Brown was one proud dad as he brought his 8-year-old daughter Royalty on stage at the end of his Boston, Mass. show during his One Of Them Ones tour on July 23! As Chris ended his show with his hit song with Young Thug called “Go Crazy”, Royalty walked out on stage and was immediately scooped up by her excited dad. Chris could be heard thanking the energetic crowd and telling them he loves them as he held Royalty up with his right arm. To complete his show, he sweetly included his eldest daughter in a bow with his dancers. Royalty rocked a casual outfit of blue sweat shorts, a white tee, and red and white sneakers, while Chris went shirtless in light wash blue jeans with daisies printed on them.

🎥 | Preciosos! Chris Brown levou sua filha Royalty para o palco na despedida do show em Boston na #OneOfThemOnesTour. ♥️pic.twitter.com/DOl651IsDf — Chris Brown Info • BREEZY (@CBInfoBR) July 25, 2022

Although Royalty looked a bit shy to be in front of thousands of screaming fans, she has made special appearances at her father’s shows before. In 2019, she helped her father wave goodbye to fans at the end of his Houston show during his Indigo Tour, per Capital Xtra. A 1-year-old Royalty even helped out during Chris’ Albuquerque show by making an adorable appearance in 2015, per TMZ. Chris happily held her as she wore pink headphones and stared out at the crowd.

About a month before Chris brought Royalty on stage, he spent some quality time with his youngest daughter, 7-month-old Lovely, who he posted on his Instagram Story. The video of them showed Chris holding his little one while standing outside at nighttime. Lovely inaudibly — yet enthusiastically — blurted something out in the video, which excited Chris, who in return yelled, “Yeah! One-two, yup!”

View Related Gallery Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Brown: Photos Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2 Nia Guzman and Royalty Brown 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021

Chris has three children with three women. Chris and his former girlfriend Nia Guzman welcomed Royalty into the world on May 27, 2014. Chris became a dad again when he welcomed his first son, Aeko, on Nov. 20, 2019, with model Ammika Harris. Ammika and Aeko primarily reside in Germany. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021. The insider added, “Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two years old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up.”

Lastly, Chris and his girlfriend Diamond Brown had Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. Although Diamond and Chris shared the same last name, they are not married. Only time will tell if Royalty or her other siblings find their home on stage like their father!