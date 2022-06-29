Chris Brown Holds Daughter Lovely, 5 Months, In Adorable Video Together: Watch

“Tell ‘em what you got to tell ‘em,” Chris Brown said while filming an Instagram Story with his daughter, Lovely, on Tuesday (June 28). In the video, Chris, 33, held his and Diamond Brown’s 5-month-old child while standing outside in the night air. The ever-adorable Lovely seemed fascinated with the phone, and whatever she did say, she said it with her chest. The attitude seemed to please Chris. “Yeah!” he said. “One-two, yup!”

Chris and Diamond – who share a last name but aren’t married – welcomed their daughter earlier in 2021, though he wouldn’t confirm his paternity until April when he shared a photo of the young girl (“three months”) to his Instagram Story. A month after acknowledging he was Lovely’s daddy, Diamond posted a Boomerang video of him walking with his baby girl into his home.

These early social media posts may have been the first time Chris acknowledged his daughter, but he’s “played a part in her life since before she was born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April 2022. “Chris and Diamond have known each other for years and dated casually for a while.” Many of Diamond’s friends traveled with Chris on the road, allowing her and Breezy to “become much closer over time.”

View Related Gallery Chris Brown's Sexiest Pics

“Chris never expected to have another baby so soon, but the most important thing in the world to him is being a father,” the insider added. “Chris was at the hospital when Lovely was born, so he’s always been present regardless of whether or not he has posted about it. Thankfully, Diamond lives close enough where he can see his daughter often.”

Though he’s fathered three children with three different women, Chris has maintained a relationship with all of his children. In May, he posted a photo of his lookalike son, Aeko Brown, to his Instagram Story. “Lil CB,” he captioned the photo of the two-year-old boy, who did bear a striking resemblance to his daddy.

At the end of May, Chris reunited with Nia Guzman to celebrate their daughter Royalty Brown‘s 8th birthday. Nia shared videos of Chris waking up Royalty before greeting her with cake and love. Nia also shared a video of Royalty in bed using a calculator to count the cash that her parents apparently gifted her. “Okay, birthday girl!” she said.