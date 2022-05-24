Chris Brown Shares Adorable New Photo Of Lookalike Son ‘Lil CB’ Aeko, 2

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko Catori Brown is looking more like his famous father every day. The 33-year-old “With You” singer took to his Instagram Stories on May 24 and shared another photo of his adorable tot, 2.

“LIL CB,” Chris captioned the image of his mini-me son who he shares with his ex, Ammika Harris, 29. Aeko looked cuter than ever with his long hair parted in braids. He wore a basic black tee and matching shorts with colorful lightning bolts adorned throughout.

After Chris revealed the precious image, fans swarmed social media to gush over his lookalike son. “It’s literally him,” one follower responded. “He looks just like his daddy. Such a handsome little man!” another fan commented. “No seriously….zoom in. The kid has Chris whole face! The exact nose shape, lip shape! Twins!” one person posted.

Meanwhile, Chris got a special surprise for his recent 33rd birthday on May 5. “We celebrating you today,” Ammika captioned an Instagram photo she posted to mark the special occasion. In the photo, the birthday boy played with Aeko in a pool as Chris happily held him in his arms. The “Loyal” singer, with all his tattoos out in the sun, leans in to kiss his young son on the cheek.

“Omg my heart!!!” wrote one Breezy fan in the comments section. Others followed with messages of love for Chris. “Happy Birthday to the King of R&B!” “Happy birthday!! Baby Boy looking like he’s making water levitate, though,” wrote another, referring to Aeko splashing in the pool. “Happpppppy birthday Breezy. Enjoy your birthday.” “You chose the best picture Ammikaaa. I love your style!!! Happy b-day.” “So adorable, you are the best mom, and Chris is the best dad.”

Chris is also the proud father to daughter Royalty Brown, 7, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman. Additionally, after months of rumors Chris finally announced on April 8 that he had welcomed a third child, Lovely Brown, with his on and off girlfriend, Diamond Brown.