Ammika Harris Celebrates Chris Brown’s 33rd Birthday With Cute Pic Of Star Kissing Son Aeko

“We celebrating you today [Chris Brown],” Ammika Harris captioned the Instagram photo she posted on May 5, Chris’s 33rd birthday. In the photo, the birthday boy plays with his and Ammika’s son, Aeko Catori Brown, in a pool. Aeko, 2, seems happy as Chris holds him in his arms. The “Loyal” singer, with all his tattoos out in the sun, leans in to kiss his young son on the cheek.

“Omg my heart!!!” wrote one Breezy fan in the comments section. Others followed with messages of love for Chris. “Happy Birthday to the King of R&B!” “Happy birthday!! Baby Boy looking like he’s making water levitate, though,” wrote another, referring to Aeko splashing in the pool. “Happpppppy birthday Breezy. Enjoy your birthday.” “You chose the best picture Ammikaaa. I love your style!!! Happy b-day.” “So adorable, you are the best mom, and Chris is the best dad.”

This wasn’t the only birthday tribute to Chris this year. Royalty Brown, the 7-year-old daughter Chris shares with Nia Guzman, posted a video on her Instagram where she sang “Happy Birthday” to her dad. The young girl also shared an adorable moment of bonding with her dad. In the second slide, Royalty, wearing a cute PJ onesie, dances with her father to Lil Dicky’s “Freaky Friday,” the song where the Dave star “woke up in Chris Brown’s body.”

It has been a busy few weeks for Chris Brown. The singer turned 33 roughly a month after confirming that he fathered a child with model Diamond Brown. The child, a girl named Lovely Brown, turned three months old in April, and Chris confirmed his paternity by sharing a picture of the young girl on his Instagram story. It was the first time Chris publicly acknowledged his daughter, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “he’s played a part in her life since before she was born.”

Chris and Diamon, per the source, have known each other for years. They started as friends, became more than friends, and welcomed a child around the start of the year. “He’s not looking to settle down with anybody right now,” the insider added.

Diamond took part in the Chris Brown birthday celebrations by sharing a clip of him walking with their 3-month-old daughter on his hip to her Instagram story. “Today and every day wishing only the best for you. Happy birthday,” Diamond wrote in the bottom corner.”