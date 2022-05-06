Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 7, Sings Dad ‘Happy Birthday’ In Cute Video: Watch

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty gave him the cutest 'Happy Birthday' video message for his 33rd, also adding a video dancing with dad!

By:
May 6, 2022 1:02AM EDT
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Royalty Brown is giving her daddy Chris Brown the best birthday gift: a “Happy Birthday” song video message! The 7-year-old took to her Instagram page on Thursday in a blue tank top for her dad’s 33rd, singing directly to the camera in the most adorable video.

The second slide in the post was perhaps even more adorable, as Royalty, whom Chris shares with model Nia Guzman, was seen dancing with Chris to the Lil Dicky song (featuring him) “Freaky Friday,” having the best daddy-daughter party!

The singer and actor who turned 33 on May 5 was spotted for the first time with his third and youngest child, Lovely on social media also on his birthday. His ex-fling, Diamond Brown, who is about 10 years younger than Chris, shared a boomerang of him walking with their 3-month-old daughter on his hip on her Instagram story.

Chris was seen from the back wearing brown shorts and a black t-shirt. Only the top of Lovely’s head, which faced the camera, was visible. She wore a light brown turban as she peeked over her father’s shoulders. “Today and every day wishing only the best for you. Happy birthday,” Diamond wrote in the bottom corner of her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Chris and Diamond share a last name, but they’re not married. The former pair was first linked in June 2019 when the “Beautiful People” singer began flirting with the model on social media. At the time, he was expecting a kid with then-partner Ammika Harris. Ammika, a model, gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Aeko, that November, and the two primarily reside in Germany.

Diamond announced her pregnancy with Lovely on Instagram in September 2021 and wrote, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.” She gave birth to Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. While fans assumed Chris was the father, he did not confirm it until he shared a photo of Lovely on his Instagram story in April.

