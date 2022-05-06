Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 7, Sings Dad ‘Happy Birthday’ In Cute Video: Watch

Royalty Brown is giving her daddy Chris Brown the best birthday gift: a “Happy Birthday” song video message! The 7-year-old took to her Instagram page on Thursday in a blue tank top for her dad’s 33rd, singing directly to the camera in the most adorable video.

The second slide in the post was perhaps even more adorable, as Royalty, whom Chris shares with model Nia Guzman, was seen dancing with Chris to the Lil Dicky song (featuring him) “Freaky Friday,” having the best daddy-daughter party!

The singer and actor who turned 33 on May 5 was spotted for the first time with his third and youngest child, Lovely on social media also on his birthday. His ex-fling, Diamond Brown, who is about 10 years younger than Chris, shared a boomerang of him walking with their 3-month-old daughter on his hip on her Instagram story.

Chris was seen from the back wearing brown shorts and a black t-shirt. Only the top of Lovely’s head, which faced the camera, was visible. She wore a light brown turban as she peeked over her father’s shoulders. “Today and every day wishing only the best for you. Happy birthday,” Diamond wrote in the bottom corner of her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Chris and Diamond share a last name, but they’re not married. The former pair was first linked in June 2019 when the “Beautiful People” singer began flirting with the model on social media. At the time, he was expecting a kid with then-partner Ammika Harris. Ammika, a model, gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Aeko, that November, and the two primarily reside in Germany.

Diamond announced her pregnancy with Lovely on Instagram in September 2021 and wrote, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.” She gave birth to Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. While fans assumed Chris was the father, he did not confirm it until he shared a photo of Lovely on his Instagram story in April.