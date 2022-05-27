Chris Brown Reunites With Nia Guzman To Celebrate Daughter Royalty’s 8th Birthday: Watch

Royalty Brown's parents reunited for her birthday celebration on May 27, which included massive balloons, delicious cupcakes, and a wad of cash.

By:
May 27, 2022 1:07PM EDT
Chris Brown & Royalty Brown
View gallery
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Exes Chris Brown, 33, and Nia Guzman, 38, came together to celebrate their daughter Royalty Brown‘s 8th birthday. The proud parents shared videos on their Instagram Stories from the celebrations, which kicked off with the “Forever” singer waking up his daughter on her birthday. Chris excitedly shook Royalty and jumped in bed with her, as Nia, who was recording the adorable moment, approached the father-daughter duo with cupcakes with red frosting and birthday candles.

Royalty, who was still in bed, blew out the candles as her parents cheered and told her to “make a bunch of wishes.” Nia also recorded Royalty in bed using a calculator to count cash that her parents seemingly gifted her. “Okay birthday girl!” Nia said. The house was decked out with an assortment of balloons all for Royalty on her special day.

Nia also shared an adorable video to Instagram of Royalty eating a birthday cake. The 8-year-old was dressed in a blue princess dress and had a giant smile on her face. “I LOVE YOU QUEEN @missroyaltybrown,” the proud mom wrote in her caption.

Chris & Royalty Brown
Chris Brown with his daughter Royalty Brown (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

It’s rare that Royalty is with both her parents at once. She spends more time with Nia rather than Chris, but he’s still always supportive of his little girl. Just recently, the superstar singer supported Royalty at her dance recital. In the photo, which Chris shared to Instagram, Royalty held two bouquets of flowers as her famous father wrapped his arms around her.

In addition to Royalty, Chris shares son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris, and has a new born daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown. Chris confirmed he welcomed his third child by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot three months after she was born. Afterwards, a source confirmed that Chris has “played a part” in Lovely’s life since she was born in January.

More From Our Partners

ad