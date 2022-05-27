Chris Brown Reunites With Nia Guzman To Celebrate Daughter Royalty’s 8th Birthday: Watch

Exes Chris Brown, 33, and Nia Guzman, 38, came together to celebrate their daughter Royalty Brown‘s 8th birthday. The proud parents shared videos on their Instagram Stories from the celebrations, which kicked off with the “Forever” singer waking up his daughter on her birthday. Chris excitedly shook Royalty and jumped in bed with her, as Nia, who was recording the adorable moment, approached the father-daughter duo with cupcakes with red frosting and birthday candles.

Royalty, who was still in bed, blew out the candles as her parents cheered and told her to “make a bunch of wishes.” Nia also recorded Royalty in bed using a calculator to count cash that her parents seemingly gifted her. “Okay birthday girl!” Nia said. The house was decked out with an assortment of balloons all for Royalty on her special day.

Nia also shared an adorable video to Instagram of Royalty eating a birthday cake. The 8-year-old was dressed in a blue princess dress and had a giant smile on her face. “I LOVE YOU QUEEN @missroyaltybrown,” the proud mom wrote in her caption.

It’s rare that Royalty is with both her parents at once. She spends more time with Nia rather than Chris, but he’s still always supportive of his little girl. Just recently, the superstar singer supported Royalty at her dance recital. In the photo, which Chris shared to Instagram, Royalty held two bouquets of flowers as her famous father wrapped his arms around her.

In addition to Royalty, Chris shares son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris, and has a new born daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown. Chris confirmed he welcomed his third child by posting a precious pic of the adorable tot three months after she was born. Afterwards, a source confirmed that Chris has “played a part” in Lovely’s life since she was born in January.