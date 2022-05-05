Diamond Brown Shares Birthday Photo Of Chris Brown & Daughter Lovely, 3 Mos.

It looks like Chris Brown‘s fans are getting a present in honor of his birthday! The singer and actor, who turned 33 years old on May 5, was seen for the first time with his third and youngest child, Lovely. His ex-fling, Diamond Brown, who is about 10 years younger than Chris, shared a boomerang of him walking with their 3-month-old daughter on his hip on her Instagram story.

Chris was seen from the back wearing brown shorts and a black t-shirt. Only the top of Lovely’s head, which faced the camera, was visible. She wore a light brown turban as she peeked over her father’s shoulders. “Today and every day wishing only the best for you. Happy birthday,” Diamond wrote in the bottom corner of her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Chris and Diamond – who share a last name but are not married – were linked in June 2019 when Chris started flirting with the model on social media. At the time, he was expecting a kid with then-partner Ammika Harris. Ammika gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Aeko, that November. She’s a model who primarily resides in Germany with their son. Diamond announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2021 and wrote, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.” She gave birth to Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. While fans assumed Chris was the father, he did not confirm it until he shared a photo of Lovely on his Instagram story in April.

Chris also fathered a child, daughter Royalty, 7, with his girlfriend at the time, Nia Guzman, in May 2014. Following her birth, Chris opened up about “humbling” fatherhood.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!” he joked on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2015 (via E! News). “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”