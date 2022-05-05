Diamond Brown Shares Birthday Photo Of Chris Brown & Daughter Lovely, 3 Mos.

The mother of Chris Brown's third child, Diamond Brown, shared a glimpse of the rapper's birthday celebrations as he held their daughter, showing them together for the first time.

By:
May 5, 2022 8:52PM EDT
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

It looks like Chris Brown‘s fans are getting a present in honor of his birthday! The singer and actor, who turned 33 years old on May 5, was seen for the first time with his third and youngest child, Lovely. His ex-fling, Diamond Brown, who is about 10 years younger than Chris, shared a boomerang of him walking with their 3-month-old daughter on his hip on her Instagram story.

Chris was seen from the back wearing brown shorts and a black t-shirt. Only the top of Lovely’s head, which faced the camera, was visible. She wore a light brown turban as she peeked over her father’s shoulders. “Today and every day wishing only the best for you. Happy birthday,” Diamond wrote in the bottom corner of her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Chris Brown has three kids with three different women (Photo: John Salangsang for Power/Shutterstock)

Chris and Diamond – who share a last name but are not married – were linked in June 2019 when Chris started flirting with the model on social media. At the time, he was expecting a kid with then-partner Ammika Harris. Ammika gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Aeko, that November. She’s a model who primarily resides in Germany with their son. Diamond announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2021 and wrote, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.” She gave birth to Lovely on Jan. 7, 2022. While fans assumed Chris was the father, he did not confirm it until he shared a photo of Lovely on his Instagram story in April.

Chris also fathered a child, daughter Royalty, 7, with his girlfriend at the time, Nia Guzman, in May 2014. Following her birth, Chris opened up about “humbling” fatherhood.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!” he joked on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2015 (via E! News). “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

