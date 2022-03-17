See Pics

Royalty Brown, 7, Looks Cool In Ripped Jeans & Sunglasses At ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere

royalty brown
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Nia Guzman and Royalty Brown 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Chris Brown’s daughter was super cute on the red carpet for the exciting premiere of the latest reboot for the classic family comedy.

Royalty Brown was adorable as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen on Wednesday March 16. Chris Brown’s 7-year-old daughter sported a cool, all-denim look for the movie’s premiere, which she attended with her mom Nia Guzman. Royalty was a total natural on the red carpet, smiling for tons of photos in her cute outfit and even flashed a peace sign in one shot.

Royalty was all smiles at the movie’s premiere. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Royalty went for a gray, all denim-look, with some cool ripped jeans and a weathered jacket to match. She also sported a pair of white sunglasses and accessorized with a few bracelets. She completed her look with a pair of white Dolce Gabbana sneakers. In another photo, she was holding hands with her mom, who was also dressed cool and casual for the event. Nia rocked a similar pair of dark gray jeans and a black croptop. Nia accessorized with a pair of Dolce Gabbana shades and a necklace of her own.

Royalty holds her mom’s hand on the red carpet. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Royalty definitely has a knack for fashion, and the cool outfit was only her latest example of great outfits. Even at a young age, she’s shown that she might be interested in pursuing a career in fashion or modeling, when she’s older. She showed off her model walk while sporting a comfy brown coat in a cute Instagram video back in December.

Other than fashion, Royalty seems to have a love for animals, and she’s posted tons of photos and videos of her spending lots of time at zoos, playing with a wide array of animals, while also showing how brave she is with those animals. She’s shared videos of herself taking a swim with a baby tiger. She’s also shown her love for a few other animals, like when she’s held monkeys or given a big hug to an elephant, even if she could only wrap her arms around the trunk.