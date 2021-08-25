Royalty Brown, 7, Looks Too Cute In Her School Uniform For 1st Day Of 2nd Grade – Photo

Royalty Brown happily posed in her adorable school uniform while getting ready to start 2nd grade, in a new photo shared by her mother, Nia Guzman.

Royalty Brown, 7, is growing up right before our very eyes! The daughter of Chris Brown, 32, was all smiles in a new photo her mom Nia Guzman, 38, shared on Instagram on Aug. 25. In the pic, she is standing outside while showing off her school uniform, which includes a white short-sleeved top and navy blue skirt, and holding her pink backpack on her shoulders. “I have a 2nd grader! 🙉😍💞 || @missroyaltybrown || 🌱💗,” the caption for the pic read.

She was also wearing white socks and white and blue sneakers and had a black and white headband around her head as her locks were pulled back. She definitely looked like she was ready to start her new year with happiness and confidence! Once Nia shared the snapshot, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment.

“Have a blessed day at school,” one follower wrote while another wished her a “good year.” A third called her “beautiful” and many more shared heart emojis.

Before her latest school pic made headlines, Royalty wowed when she fearlessly swam and pet a tiger in a video that was posted on her own Instagram account. The incredible moment happened when she visited Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. It’s run by controversial Tiger King star Doc Antle and Royalty even gave him a shout-out in the caption of the video.

“Living the dream … We love what you are doing @docantle,” the caption read. The impressive little girl was seen cuddling up next to a tiger cub while smiling at the camera in the clip. She was also seen swimming underneath one without missing a beat!

A few days later, Royalty was also seen hugging a monkey, elephant, and more in pics that were taken at the same location. She looked at total ease as she posed for the photos with the animals and even fed some as they sat in her lap. “What a day!!!” the caption for the post read, which we’d certainly agree with!