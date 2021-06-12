Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 7, Bravely Ziplines At Pals Birthday Party — Watch

Royalty Brown is fearless! The 7-year-old ziplined at a friend’s birthday party in Richmond, Virginia, and was all-smiles the entire time.

Royalty Brown is one brave little girl! The seven-year-old hit up the Sky Zone Trampoline Park with her cousin Madison Brown in Richmond, Virginia on June 10th for a fun birthday bash. Royalty proudly showed off her ziplkine skills, smiling and laughing the entire way — right across the foam zone! She then fell in but got right back for round two. The video, uploaded by Chris Brown’s mother Joyce Hawkins, showed the adorable little girl wearing a cute white skater dress with a Mickey Mouse embroidered patch in the front.

In another photo, Royalty and Madison snuggled up and posed together! “Family time with @missmadisonbrown!” Royalty’s caption read, along with a red heart emoji. Madison looked so adorable in animal print bike shorts and what appeared to be a matching Bratz doll t-shirt. Of course, Royalty’s Instagram account — which has over 2 million followers — is managed by her mom Nia Guzman.

The young Ms. Brown is no stranger to applause and praises, and has made headlines before for showing off her immense talents! Royalty appears to have inherited her dad’s dancing and singing skills — sometimes even busting a move with him — and more recently, she took Chris on in a one-on-one basketball game! “HOW ROYALTY TRYING TO PLAY ONE ON ONE WITH DAD!!!” grandma Joyce hilariously captioned the basketball video.

It was only a few weeks ago that Royalty celebrated her 7th birthday on May 27 in a celebration fit for a princess — no pun intended! The birthday girl wore a pink top, matching floral skirt and long, hot pink rode as she blew out the candles on her black and white birthday cake. Did we forget to mention that there was also a pony!? Her grandmother, Joyce, uploaded photos of the day to her Instagram, writing “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” Talk about living up to the royal name!