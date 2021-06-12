Watch

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 7, Bravely Ziplines At Pals Birthday Party — Watch

Chris Brown
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Royalty Brown is fearless! The 7-year-old ziplined at a friend’s birthday party in Richmond, Virginia, and was all-smiles the entire time.

Royalty Brown is one brave little girl! The seven-year-old hit up the Sky Zone Trampoline Park with her cousin Madison Brown in Richmond, Virginia on June 10th for a fun birthday bash. Royalty proudly showed off her ziplkine skills, smiling and laughing the entire way — right across the foam zone! She then fell in but got right back for round two. The video, uploaded by Chris Brown’s mother Joyce Hawkins, showed the adorable little girl wearing a cute white skater dress with a Mickey Mouse embroidered patch in the front.

 

In another photo, Royalty and Madison snuggled up and posed together!  “Family time with @missmadisonbrown!” Royalty’s caption read, along with a red heart emoji. Madison looked so adorable in animal print bike shorts and what appeared to be a matching Bratz doll t-shirt. Of course, Royalty’s Instagram account — which has over 2 million followers —  is managed by her mom Nia Guzman.

The young Ms. Brown is no stranger to applause and praises, and has made headlines before for showing off her immense talents! Royalty appears to have inherited her dad’s dancing and singing skills — sometimes even busting a move with him — and more recently, she took Chris on in a one-on-one basketball game!  “HOW ROYALTY TRYING TO PLAY ONE ON ONE WITH DAD!!!” grandma Joyce hilariously captioned the basketball video.

It was only a few weeks ago that Royalty celebrated her 7th birthday on May 27 in a celebration fit for a princess — no pun intended! The birthday girl wore a pink top, matching floral skirt and long, hot pink rode as she blew out the candles on her black and white birthday cake. Did we forget to mention that there was also a pony!? Her grandmother, Joyce, uploaded photos of the day to her Instagram, writing “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” Talk about living up to the royal name!