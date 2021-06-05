Watch

Royalty Brown, 7, Goes ‘One-On-One’ With Dad Chris For A Game Of Basketball — Watch

royalty
Shutterstock
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Royalty Brown went up against her dad Chris in an intense game of basketball. Watch the sweet video of the father-daughter duo.

Royalty Brown is a little prodigy! The daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman has already proved she’s taking after her dad’s singing and dancing ability, and might just be a future basketball star, too. The newly-minted seven-year-old was seen taking on her dad in a game of basketball, in an IG video posted shared by Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins. “HOW ROYALTY TRYING TO PLAY ONE ON ONE WITH DAD!!!” she captioned the clip, which showed Royalty rocking a blue tank top and pink shorts while showing off her skills.

The “Forever” singer, who donned a white tee, beige pants and white sneakers, didn’t let his daughter win as he stole the ball while she was dribbling. The family’s adorable was also seen walking through the frame, as the father-daughter duo went head-to-head. “I could watch this all day ! They’re sooo cute & his laugh is EVERYTHING,” one fan commented.

It comes just one week after Royalty celebrated her birthday on May 27 with a party fit for … well, royalty. In a series of Instagram Stories, the birthday girl appeared to be having the time of her life while riding a white horse on the street outside their house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face.

royalty
Chris and Royalty. Image: Shutterstock

The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown. Joyce shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name!

Of course, her parents also paid tribute to her on social media. “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, as he added, “#happybdayroro” (along with a long string of heart emojis). Meanwhile, her mom Nia, shared a separate birthday tribute! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia captioned a slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot.