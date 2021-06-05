Royalty Brown, 7, Goes ‘One-On-One’ With Dad Chris For A Game Of Basketball — Watch

Royalty Brown went up against her dad Chris in an intense game of basketball. Watch the sweet video of the father-daughter duo.

Royalty Brown is a little prodigy! The daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman has already proved she’s taking after her dad’s singing and dancing ability, and might just be a future basketball star, too. The newly-minted seven-year-old was seen taking on her dad in a game of basketball, in an IG video posted shared by Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins. “HOW ROYALTY TRYING TO PLAY ONE ON ONE WITH DAD!!!” she captioned the clip, which showed Royalty rocking a blue tank top and pink shorts while showing off her skills.

The “Forever” singer, who donned a white tee, beige pants and white sneakers, didn’t let his daughter win as he stole the ball while she was dribbling. The family’s adorable was also seen walking through the frame, as the father-daughter duo went head-to-head. “I could watch this all day ! They’re sooo cute & his laugh is EVERYTHING,” one fan commented.

It comes just one week after Royalty celebrated her birthday on May 27 with a party fit for … well, royalty. In a series of Instagram Stories, the birthday girl appeared to be having the time of her life while riding a white horse on the street outside their house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face.

The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown. Joyce shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name!

Of course, her parents also paid tribute to her on social media. “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, as he added, “#happybdayroro” (along with a long string of heart emojis). Meanwhile, her mom Nia, shared a separate birthday tribute! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia captioned a slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot.