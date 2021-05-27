Royalty Brown Poses For Princess-Level 7th Birthday Portraits & Looks Just Like Her Dad, Chris Brown

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman’s daughter, Royalty Brown, lived up to her name by celebrating her birthday in a dress fit for a princess. She even had a silver crown to match!

Happy birthday to Princess Royalty! Chris Brown and Nia Guzman‘s daughter turned seven years old on May 27, and to commemorate the occasion, Royalty took birthday portraits fit to display in the halls of a castle. Chris’s mini me looked adorable in a majestic pink tulle gown, and even wore a silver crown to cement her status as royalty. The birthday girl’s grandma (Chris’s mom), Joyce Hawkins, shared the photo — which you can see here — and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!”

Chris shared even more photos from the princess-themed photo shoot, which showed his daughter smiling with confetti in her hair, proudly holding up seven fingers in another and posing by a number “7” balloon in another. You can see those photos, here! “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, and the proud dad added, “#happybdayroro” (along with a long string of heart emojis).

Royalty’s mom, Nia, shared her own birthday tribute too! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot. Just three weeks ago, though, it was Chris whom Royalty was saying “Happy Birthday” to — in song! She also delivered a sweet message for her dad in honor of his 32nd birthday, saying, “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you.”

As Royalty gets older, she’s looking more and more like her dad. Her footwork is looking more like her famous father’s, too; Royalty showed off her moves taken from her “first day of dance class” that her grandmother posted to Instagram on March 30. Royalty expertly slid across the floor and nailed many other moves — we can imagine Royalty dancing in her own music video one day!

Royalty’s half-brother Aeko Brown, whom Chris shares with Ammika Harris, is also growing up. He’s now 17 months old and looked so cute in a new photo of the infant riding in a toy car that his mom shared on May 12.