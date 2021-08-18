Watch

Royalty Brown, 7, Fearlessly Swims With & Pets A Tiger In New Video — Watch

royalty
Splashnews
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019
Chris Brown and daughter, Royalty
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Royalty Brown was ‘living the dream’ when she cuddled up to a sweet tiger cub while visiting Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

Did someone say Tiger King? Royalty Brown was all smiles as she bravely swum alongside a baby tiger in an adorable new clip! The daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman visited the wildlife park, which is run by controversial Tiger King star Doc Antle, and she even gave him a shoutout on Instagram. Living the dream … We love what you are doing @docantle,” Royalty captioned an August 18 video.

The social media clip showed her sweetly smiling next to a tiger cub with white fur, before she jumped into the water and swam alongside the big cat underwater. The seven-year-old opted for a long-sleeved tiger print swimsuit, and she pulled her raven tresses back into tight braids. “So cool wow,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Exactly how I imagine being the princess would be #Royalty.”

Of course, little Royalty did have a birthday party this year which was totally fit for a queen! Royalty celebrated her birthday on May 27, and in a series of Instagram Stories, the birthday girl appeared to be having the time of her life while riding a white horse on the street outside her house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face.

royalty
Royalty Brown. Image: Splashnews

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown. Her grandmother Joyce Hawkins shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name!

Of course, her parents also celebrated the milestone birthday on social media. “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, as he added, “#happybdayroro.” Meanwhile, her mom Nia, shared a separate birthday tribute! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia captioned a slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot.