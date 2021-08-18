Royalty Brown, 7, Fearlessly Swims With & Pets A Tiger In New Video — Watch

Royalty Brown was ‘living the dream’ when she cuddled up to a sweet tiger cub while visiting Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

Did someone say Tiger King? Royalty Brown was all smiles as she bravely swum alongside a baby tiger in an adorable new clip! The daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman visited the wildlife park, which is run by controversial Tiger King star Doc Antle, and she even gave him a shoutout on Instagram. Living the dream … We love what you are doing @docantle,” Royalty captioned an August 18 video.

The social media clip showed her sweetly smiling next to a tiger cub with white fur, before she jumped into the water and swam alongside the big cat underwater. The seven-year-old opted for a long-sleeved tiger print swimsuit, and she pulled her raven tresses back into tight braids. “So cool wow,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Exactly how I imagine being the princess would be #Royalty.”

Of course, little Royalty did have a birthday party this year which was totally fit for a queen! Royalty celebrated her birthday on May 27, and in a series of Instagram Stories, the birthday girl appeared to be having the time of her life while riding a white horse on the street outside her house. She wore a pink top and matching floral skirt as she sat atop the pony with a big smile on her face.

The newly-minted seven-year-old took birthday photos in front of the castle, while wearing a pink tulle gown, and a silver crown. Her grandmother Joyce Hawkins shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROYALTY BROWN!! MY ANGEL!! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The adorable little girl was also seen blowing out the candles on her black and white birthday cake while wearing a long, hot pink robe. She’s certainly living up to her name!

Of course, her parents also celebrated the milestone birthday on social media. “HAAAAAPPPPPPYYYYY BBBBBIIIIIRRRTHDAAAAAYYYYYY @missroyaltybrown THE BIG 7!!!!,” Breezy gushed, as he added, “#happybdayroro.” Meanwhile, her mom Nia, shared a separate birthday tribute! “This is #SEVEN. Happy birthday my Royalty [crown emoji]! You are one of the most beautiful angels walking this earth!,” Nia captioned a slideshow of photos from the same birthday photo shoot.