Watch

Royalty Brown, 7, Shows Off Her Modeling Skills & Fabulous Clothes In Adorable New Video

Royalty Brown
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Nia Guzman and Royalty Brown 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown, strutted her stuff in a casual modeling video while wearing two chic outfits from Milano Di Rouge.

Royalty Brown is a little superstar model in the making! The 7-year-old daughter of Chris Brown and Nia Guzman showed off two different outfits from Milano Di Rouge while performing some cute modeling moves in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, December 2. Royalty first sported a fancy beige jacket over a graphic black T-shirt and black jeans. She proudly demonstrated the jacket while walking like a model in her white sneakers with black laces towards the camera, in order to give viewers a closer look at the fabulous attire that the little one was rocking.

Royalty then covered the camera with her hand, and the footage cut to Chris’ daughter rocking yet another fabulous outfit from Milano Di Rouge. This time, Royalty had on a yellow sweater jacket, which she wrapped around her chest, and matching chic sweatpants. The mini-model added to her stylish look with a casual white T-shirt and white sneakers. Royalty put one of her hands in her pockets while striking an adorable pose to close out the video, which was played to rapper Wale‘s track “Angles,” which features vocals from Royalty’s superstar father.

Royalty appropriately used a dancing-person emoji to caption her fun video. She has over 1 million followers on her IG account, and a whole bunch of them commented on the footage to gush over Royalty’s modeling skills. “Get it baby girl,” one fan said, while another wrote, “She is so Chris Brown.” Royalty really is such a mini-me of her famous father, but by the looks of this video, she’s going to follow in her mother’s modeling footsteps!

Royalty Brown
Royalty Brown (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Chris Brown & His Kids: See Their Epic Moments Together

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

For a 7-year-old, Royalty has quite an exceptional life. In August, the elementary schooler attended the premiere of Amazon Prime’s Camila Cabello-starring Cinderella movie in Los Angeles with her mom Nia, 38. Royalty looked like a princess herself at the star-studded affair in a beautiful blue dress and black shoes. Royalty posed for several photos with her mother before being snapped in solo shots on the red carpet.