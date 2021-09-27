See Pics

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Looks Adorable In Colorful Trench Coat For New Fashion Campaign – Photos

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, looked adorable in a colorful leather trench coat & sweatpants for a new fashion campaign.

It’s no secret that Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, 7, is absolutely adorable and she proved that when she starred in a new campaign for the children’s clothing brand, Royal Kids Collection. In the campaign, Royalty looks amazing in an orange, blue, red, and green color-blocked leather trench coat which she wore on top of a white T-shirt, sweatpants, and sneakers.

Royalty threw her super curly brown hair into a messy bun which was off to the side while a few pieces of hair were left out, framing her gorgeous face. She posed alongside Dayci Za’nai, who looked just as cute in the same outfit.

The brand posted the photo with the caption, “CLASS IS IN SESSION PREORDERS NOW AVAILABLE ON SITE! Stay cozy but look fresh with our new Run the World Trench.”

Royalty always looks stylish no matter what the occasion is and she stole the show when she attended the Cinderella premiere with her mom, Nia Guzman, on August 30. Royalty rocked the red carpet when she wore a white poofy dress with a ruffled mini skirt.

The entire bodice of the sleeveless dress featured white feathers and crystals down the neckline. She accessorized with a tweed purse and a pair of black patent leather loafers covered in pearls. Her hair was down in curls with half of it pulled up behind her back and she looked beautiful for the event.