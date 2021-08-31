See Pics

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 7, Looks Like A Little Princess At The ‘Cinderella’ Premiere — Photos

Nia Guzman & Royalty Brown
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
Royalty Brown, Chris Brown's daughter Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 Beautycon LA 2018 - Day2
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown 'Nights Of The Jack's' Friends & Family VIP Preview Night, Arrivals, King Gillette Ranch, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Oct 2019
Chris Brown and daughter, Royalty are seen at the Power106 celebrity charity basketball game in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1132588 200915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Norway Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Royalty Brown looked so adorable in a stunning blue dress as she and her mom, Nia Guzman, attended the premiere of Camila Cabello’s new movie, ‘Cinderella.’

Royalty Brown, 7, stole the show at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s Cinderella adaptation on Monday, Aug. 30. The daughter of Chris Brown, 32, attended the star-studded celebration of Camila Cabello‘s new film with her mom Nia Guzman, 38, at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and Royalty adorably stopped for a few photos as she strolled through the purple carpet. Royalty looked like a princess herself in her beautiful blue dress and black shoes, and she added to her dazzling look by carrying around a small but stylish purse.

Royalty was captured on the carpet in photos shared to both her and her mom’s Instagram feeds. In Nia’s post, which can be seen HERE, the mother-daughter duo held hands as they struck a pose for photographers on the purple carpet. Nia matched her daughter’s look by dressing in a light blue dress with a waist-high slit. She also attended the event with a small purse in her hand, just like Royalty did.

Nia Guzman & Royalty Brown
Nia Guzman & Royalty Brown attend Amazon Studios’ ‘Cinderella’ premiere in LA on Aug. 30, 2021 (Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock)

Royalty also got to pose on the carpet all by herself, and those solo shots were shared to her own Instagram post. The 7-year-old flaunted her giant smile for the cameras, and she looked just as happy in a video that showed her strutting her stuff across the carpet. Camila, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and the rest of the upcoming film’s stars were also photographed on the carpet, but it was Royalty who truly attracted the most attention — and rightfully so!

Related Gallery

Chris Brown & His Kids: See Their Epic Moments Together

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Royalty’s purple carpet appearance comes days after she looked just as adorable on her first day of 2nd grade. For the milestone moment, Nia sanpped a pic of her daughter standing outside while showing off her school uniform, which included a white short-sleeved top, navy blue skirt, white socks, white and blue sneakers and a black and white white headband. Royalty also held her pink backpack on her shoulders as she looked more than ready to kick off another school year. “I have a 2nd grader! 🙉😍💞 || @missroyaltybrown || 🌱💗,” Nia proudly captioned her post. 

Royalty certainly had a fun-filled summer. Recently, she wowed fans when she fearlessly swam and pet a tiger during a trip to the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, which is run by controversial Tiger King star Doc Antle. Prior to the zoo visit, Royalty reunited with her famous father and her half-brother Aeko, 1, during a family vacation to Mykonos, Greece.