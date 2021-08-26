Camila Cabello Waddles In Glass Slippers As Cinderella In Hilarious New Clip From Fairytale Remake — Watch

Camila Cabello gets her iconic glass slippers in the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ adaption, but they’re not as comfortable as she would like them to be.

Camila Cabello learns the hard way in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella adaptation that even fairytale princesses get suck with uncomfortable footwear. The “Havana” singer, 24, stars in the upcoming comedy film as the titular Disney princess, and in a new clip released by Amazon Prime, she gets to experience one of Cinderella’s most iconic moments: receiving her glass slippers. In the clip, Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent played by Billy Porter, officially transforms Cinderella into the beautiful princess we all know her as, and her initial reaction is pure joy.

Ready for my Fab G to show up whenever he's ready. Enjoy this exclusive clip from Cinderella, and don't miss the magical movie on Prime Video September 3! pic.twitter.com/9EKn0BEWip — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 25, 2021

“This is gorgeous!!” Cinderella happily says as her outfit is changed into a beautiful ballgown. “Yasss future queen, yasss,” Billy’s Fab G hilariously says back. Cinderella then suggests the two dance to celebrate her transformation, and Fab G makes her look complete by using his magic to grant her stunning glass slippers. “Wow, they’re beautiful,” Cinderella says about her new footwear. But the princess quickly realizes that as pretty as her shoes are, they’re not ideal for the dance floor.

“Any way you can make them more comfortable?” a frustrated Cinderella asks. But Fab G insists that even his magical powers cannot do that. “Women’s shoes are as they are. Even magic has its limits.” Cinderella, clearly not thrilled about her fair godparent’s response, proceeds to hilariously waddle away in her stunning ballgown and glass slippers while audibly groaning over the foot pain.

Cinderella gives a modern take on the traditional tale and tells the story of a young Cinderella (Camila) who lives with her abusive stepmother, played by Idina Menzel, and stepsisters, played by Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer. The Kay Cannon-directed film will also feature Missy Elliott as a town crier, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Bronson as King Rowan, and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice. John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden are also among the cast, the latter producing the film through his Fullwell73 company with Leo Pearlman.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Camila shared how she bonded with Billy while they worked together on the film. “He was so vulnerable, so sweet, and just a very real person. By the end of it, we really connected,” she said. “He was like, ‘I want to be your [Fab G] in real life.’ ” Cinderella begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 3.