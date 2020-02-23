10 Celebrities Who Have Doubled As Models On The Runway: J.Lo, Miley Cyrus & More

These stars are multi-talented — not only are they pros at their crafts, but they’ve also proven that they have some modeling chops by walking on runways at fashion shows over the years!

Walking a runway during a crowded fashion show is NO easy feat, but these celebrities have taken the risk and done just that! While supermodels are often the faces we see on the catwalk, there have been times when some of the biggest stars in other industries have hit the runway, as well. In 2019, Jennifer Lopez looked like an absolute pro when she walked for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. She wore an updated version of her iconic 2000 Grammys dress. At 50 years old, she looked absolutely ageless, and she strutted her stuff with her incredible figure on full display. Amazing!

In Feb. 2020, Miley Cyrus proved that she has some modeling skills by walking during New York Fashion Week. She modeled for Marc Jacobs, and looked super confident in her edgy black outfit. The ensemble put her abs on full display, and Miley was the perfect person to wear it. She previously modeled in a Jeremy Scott show, so she’s had some experience, but this was her biggest modeling event yet! Miley seemed to have an amazing time at the show, too, as she posted tons of videos and photos from the night on social media afterward.

Beyonce has also walked a runway as a model in the past. In 2005, she attended a benefit show for Hurricane Katrina victims, and she walked in the show alongside one of the world’s biggest supermodels, Naomi Campbell. Of course, Bey was an absolute natural — what can’t she do!?

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and more have also modeled on runways over the years. Click through the gallery above to check out stars who’ve doubled as models and hit the catwalk during their careers!