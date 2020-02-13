Some of our fave ladies slayed the Marc Jacobs fall 2020 catwalk during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12 & even Miley Cyrus hit the runway in a sexy ab-baring look!

The Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on February 12 was absolutely amazing and some of our favorite models as well as Miley Cyrus, 27, took the runway by storm. In a shocking turn of events, Miley hit the catwalk looking sexier than ever in a pair of mid-rise baggy black trousers with nothing but a black bra on. The singer’s amazingly toned and tanned abs were on full display in this sexy look, while her black and white zebra print jacket was held in her hands. Miley topped off her runway debut ook with a pair of over-the-elbow black leather slouchy gloves and a diamond choker necklace. We were so pleasantly surprised to see Miley on the runway and to be honest, she looked like a natural.

Aside from Miley, our favorite supermodels were also in attendance, including Bella Hadid, 23. Bella looked like an old-Hollywood movie star when she rocked a sleeveless sparkly black sequin gown with a tight bodice and a cinched-in waist. The rest of the frock flowed against her long, lean frame perfectly while she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, long white leather gloves, a diamond necklace, massive diamond earrings, and a voluminous bouffant hairstyle.

Bella’s older sis, Gigi, 24, also graced the runway when she wore a high-waisted loose ivory pencil midi skirt with a sheer fuzzy black sweater and a matching cropped three-quarter sleeve jacket on top. She topped her look off with a bright red beret and black pumps.

Kaia Gerber, 18, looked fabulous in a colorful ensemble featuring a bright neon yellow oversized fur jacket which she wore as a dress. The fluffy A-line coat was buttoned all the way to the top and super short revealing her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a matching massive fuzzy hat and knee-high black leather boots.

All of the ladies looked stunning on the runway at the fashion show and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the models on the runway during New York Fashion Week!