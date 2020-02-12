Best Dressed Of NYFW 2020: Zendaya, Miley Cyrus & More Celebrities

Some of our favorite celebrities headed to New York for fashion week & everyone from Miley Cyrus to Zendaya slayed in the front row & at events!

New York Fashion Week has officially come to an end and in honor of another great season, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities from the fashion-filled week! Miley Cyrus, 27, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Tom Ford Fall Winter 2020 show on Feb. 7, and for the first time, Tom decided to show in Los Angeles instead of NYC. Regardless, Miley opted to wear a stunning sleeveless black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist. She cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather double-layered belt while the pants of the one-piece were baggy and super wide-leg. Miley accessorized her look with a diamond choker necklace and a bunch of layered chunky bracelets.

Aside from Miley, Zendaya, 23, looked fabulous when she kicked off New York Fashion Week in style at the Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party in NYC on Feb. 6. Zendaya slayed the red carpet in a long-sleeve floor-length, sheer white Rahul Mishra Spring 2020 Couture top which featured a plunging V-neckline that was left wide open. The top was secured with a satin belt around her tiny waist, while the rest of the top was wide open and covered in intricate lace and feather details. She styled the blouse with a pair of high-waisted wide-leg black trousers, a dazzling diamond Bvlgari the Star of Venice Necklace, and Jimmy Choo Max Platform Sandals.

Ashley Benson, 30, looked fabulously chic when she attended the Longchamp show during NYFW on Feb. 8, when she rocked a head-to-toe tan ensemble. She threw on a short sleeve crop top that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist styled with a pair of high-waisted tan suede skinny leg trousers. She tucked her pants into a pair of knee-high leather crocodile print boots and topped her look off with a tiny purse.

