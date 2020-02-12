Nicole Miller Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Gorgeous Fall 2020 Collection At NYFW

Nicole Miller debuted her Fall/Winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9 & the designer shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what her inspiration was!

Every season Nicole Miller always manages to blow us away with her gorgeous collections and her latest Fall/Winter 2020 collection was nothing short of amazing. Nicole spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, ahead of her show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, about the inspiration behind her latest pieces and what trends we can expect to see this year. Nicole shared her inspiration, saying, “The collection is called Regal Rock. Royalty has been in the press so much lately that I wanted to do something but as always I like to have the Rock’n’Roll angle.”

As for the differences between this collection and her past collection, Nicole explained, “This season I have used a lot of gold. All of the hardware buttons and jewelry are in gold. The collection is also more unisex then past collections which I love!” As for what remained the same between seasons, she said, “We always have a lot of great jackets and leathers. Every year I do a leather jacket of the season for spring and for fall.”

When it comes to creativity, Nicole admits there are so many ways to get inspiration for her collections. “I think it’s more about discipline, there are always too many ideas! I need to be very disciplined to stick with a strong idea that I am passionate about.”

Nicole revealed the biggest trends we can expect to see this spring, saying, “I think there will be a bit of a return to sexiness since everything has been on the dowdy side the past few years with ruffles and covered up.” Elaborating on that, Nicole shared the trends she doesn’t want to see anymore, admitting, “I think prairie dresses don’t really flatter anyone, and they don’t favor any age. And hopefully less ruffles!”