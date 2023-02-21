Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 3, Proudly Films Dad’s Concert While Watching From Side Stage

Chris Brown's number one fan, his son Aeko, was in the audience at his latest concert and adorably filmed the epic show.

Chris Brown
Chris Brown, 33, had a very special guest in the audience at his concert on February 20. The “Forever” singer’s 3-year-old son Aeko Brown attended the concert and filmed his superstar dad performing on stage. The adorable moment that involved Aeko was caught on video and posted to Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris Instagram Story. A fan reposted the footage on Twitter, which you can see below.

In the video, Aeko stood up on a chair and used an iPhone to record his famous father. The little tot was in a section next to the side stage with a perfect view of Chris who was performing with his backup dancers. Aeko looked adorable in a small blue jacket that he wore to the show. He also rocked a pair of large headphones, probably to protect his ears from the loud music.

Ammika brought Aeko to the concert so they could see Chris put on an amazing show. Ammika showed off her outfit for the concert on her Instagram Stories. The gorgeous brunette wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved floral top and a pair of chic brown pants. Ammika and Chris aren’t together anymore, but it was so sweet that she took Aeko to the concert to support Chris.

Chris Brown
Chris Brown (Photo: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Chris has such a special bond with his look-a-like son, who was born in November 2019. Aeko lives with his mom in Germany, but Chris still makes time to see his son. Most recently, the “Run It” singer took Aeko on a private jet after the 2023 Grammy Awards, where Chris lost Best R&B album. Still, he was in good spirits with his son and shared the photo of the pair getting on the plane to Instagram, with the caption, “Me and my main man ready for tour,” alongside a heart emoji.

Chris has two other children. He’s the proud father to daughter Royalty Brown, 8, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman, and daughter Lovely Brown, 1, who he shares with his on and off girlfriend, Diamond Brown. Despite his busy schedule as a music superstar, Chris always makes time for his three children.

