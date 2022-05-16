Chris Brown Calls Ammika Harris ‘Baby’ As He Wishes Her A Happy 29th Birthday

The singer sent a sweet message to the model, who he shares his son Aeko with. She looked sexy as can be in his Instagram post marking the occasion.

Chris Brown, 33,  has fond feelings for baby-mama Ammika Harris. The “No Guidance” singer sent the model mother of his child a short and sweet message for her 29th birthday, calling her “Baby” while sharing a sizzling photo of her on his Instagram Story.

“Happy BIRTHDAY BABY,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji over the glam snap of Ammika, who Chris shares 2-year-old son Aeko Catori Brown with. She looked stunning as she posed in an elegant entryway wearing a sheer, fitted black and blue dress that revealed nearly all of her tone figure, save for a black thong. The glowing mother-of-one had her hair smoothed into a neat bun and carried a beaded, nude handbag. A gold watch and little hoop earrings finished off her accessories.

Chris just celebrated his own birthday, with Ammika there at his side. She took her tribute to social media, posting a photo of the birthday boy and son Aeko in the pool. “We celebrating you today,” Ammika wrote along with the photo of the “Loyal” singer.

It’s unclear if the pair are together or simply just close. In April, Chris revealed he had a three-month-old daughter named Lovely with model Diamond Brown. Chris confirmed his paternity with a picture of the little lady on his Instagram story. Though this was his first time publicly acknowledging his daughter, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “he’s played a part in her life since before she was born.”

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
Chris Brown wished Ammika Harris a happy 29th birthday on his Instagram. The pair, seen here looking cute, have a son together. (Backgrid)

Chris and Diamond, per the source, have known each other for years. They started as friends, became more than friends, and welcomed a child around the start of the year. “He’s not looking to settle down with anybody right now,” the insider added. In addition to Aeko and Diamond, Chris shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman.

