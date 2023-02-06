Chris Brown Boards Private Jet With Look-Alike Son Aeko, 3, After Grammys Rant

The singer headed back to Instagram after an already infamous Grammys rant, to post a pic as he boarded a private jet with his little boy.

February 6, 2023 6:34PM EST
Chris and Aeko Brown
Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID

Chris Brown is shaking off his disappointment over a big loss at the Grammys with a little flight in a private jet. The “Run It” singer, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, February 6, to pose alongside his three-year-old son Aeko Catori Brown as they both boarded a lavish private jet. “Me and my main man ready for tour,” he captioned the pic, alongside a heart emoji. In the snap, Chris wore head to toe black with white slide sandals and white socks. He also rocked a black baseball cap as he leaned into his little guy.

His lookalike son Aeko looked ready for serious business as he wore red athletic pants, an off-white top, and high-top sneakers. The tot, whom Chris shares with Ammika Harris, adorably grabbed onto his famous dad’s collar for the photo, keeping him close. The pic comes a day after he took to IG stories to blast the Grammy Awards after he lost Best R&B album to pianist Robert Glasper at the February 5 ceremony.

Many of the star’s 131 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to show their support. “Chris Brown is The Michael JACKSON Of MY Era ima [sic] Continue To Say This His Impact On People is REAL,” wrote one follower. “We will always love Chris with or without a Grammy,” remarked another. “The best in his generation hands down,” commented a third.

Chris and Aeko Brown
Chris Brown and his son Aeko (SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID)

Others were there for the adorable appearance alongside Aeko. “Making memories for a lifetime! Too cute!” reacted a fan, alongside heart face emojis. “Go get’em Chris with Aeko on deck have a safe and successful tour,” penned another. “We [love] you !” The Under The Influence tour kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on February 11.

But even a string of high-profile concert appearances couldn’t cushion the impact of his loss on Sunday evening, and the star had no problem letting his fans know how he felt. “Bro who the f*** is this? Y’all playing,” he wrote in one slide after the event, and in another he referenced Robert’s piano skills. “I gotta get my skills up,” he also wrote. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Topics

