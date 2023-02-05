Chris Brown Blasts Grammys After Losing For Best R&B Album To Robert Glasper

Chris Brown is—to say the least—disappointed that he lost the Best R&B Album award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The singer, 33, put the award show on blast as well as the man who won, Robert Glasper, in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 5. Chris showed that he wasn’t familiar with the piano player, 44, who has widely been regarded as one of the biggest names in modern jazz.

Chris Brown reacts to Best R&B Album Grammy loss 👀 pic.twitter.com/aXqgXx2lIr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 6, 2023

Chris posted a screenshot of a Google search for Robert, and he wrote, “Bro who the f*** is this? Y’all playing,” he wrote with some laughing emojis. He continued to share more messages about the piano player, and some thoughts about how he could have won the award, suggesting taking up another instrument may have helped. “I gotta get my skills up,” he wrote in another story. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

One of Chris’ stories appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram post that Robert himself had posted days before the award show. He poked fun at his anonymity by sharing a post that said, “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper.” He encouraged people to check out his Insta Stories, where—after winning—he shared tons of videos and photos of people congratulating him on the win. “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers. Check out my stories to play along!” he wrote.

Robert’s Black Radio III won the award. Chris was nominated with the deluxe edition of his Breezy record. In his acceptance speech, the pianist thanked loved ones and those who were involved with the album. “Thank y’all so much. I love y’all. This is amazing,” he said at the end of his speech.

The Grammy win marked the fifth time that Robert has taken home the award. He’s been nominated 11 times, with his first nominations coming in 2010. As for Chris, he’s only won a sole Grammy for Best R&B Album when he took home the 2012 award for his album F.A.M.E. He’s been nominated 20 times since 2007. Black Radio III was also nominated for Best Engineered Album, non-classical, but lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.