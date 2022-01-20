Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Shows Off How Long His Hair Has Gotten In Video With Mom Ammika — Watch

Watch

Looking good! The R&B star’s little guy looked adorable as his mom played with his long curly locks on her Instagram Story.

Chris Brown’s son Aeko, 2, is so cute! Mom Ammika Harris shared an adorable video of the little guy and his ever-growing hair on Instagram Story on Jan. 19. It looked like the duo had just completed bathtime in the video, which was backed by light, twinkling music. The back of Aeko’s head faced the camera as his mom ran her perfectly manicured hands through his curls to show off just how long his locks had gotten.

Both Ammika and Chris love posting about Aeko on their social media. Last month, Chris had fans fawning as he shared a snapshot of his look-alike son bundled up in a beanie and a pea-green puffer jacket. “Heartbreaker,” his dad wrote in the caption.

Aeko and Ammika live in Germany, where she works as a model, but keep in close contact with Chris, who reportedly goes “above and beyond” with his son. Talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021, an insider said, “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance. He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc.’ They added, ““Chris is always sending little gifts and he can’t believe Aeko’s going to be two-years-old already. He can’t wait to continue seeing his little boy grow up.”

The star was also seen spending time with Aeko when he performed a concert in London in November. At the time another insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “It was so important to Chris to [spend] bonding time with his son since he just had a birthday last month and now the holiday season is upon us. Chris is having the time of his life in London with Aeko. He can’t believe how much he looks like him.”

Aeko isn’t Chris’ only child. In addition to his little boy, Chris shares 7-year-old daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman.