Miley & Tish Cyrus Seen In 1st Mother-Daughter Photos Since Tish’s Engagement

Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, had a mother-daughter day in Los Angeles on May 2 — just three days after Tish announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Dominic Purcell. In photos obtained by Just Jared that can be viewed here, Miley, 30, and Tish, 55, were seen leaving the celeb-favorite West Hollywood eatery, Joan’s on Third, with takeout bags in hand. They both dressed casually for the outing, with both wearing matching flared black yoga pants and sneakers. Tish wore a gray quarter-zip fleece on top, while the “Flowers” hitmaker opted for a black tee and a gray cardigan.

Miley and her mom appeared to be in deep conversation as they walked across the street with their food. They both accessorized with sunglasses, and Miley added a black headband to her messy bun. Tish, of course, was rocking her new engagement ring.

Tish, who was married to country star Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years, revealed she and her actor beau got engaged in late April after going public with their romance last fall. “A thousand times…. YES,” she captioned a photo (seen here) that showed Dominic, 53, wrapping his arms around her tiny waist while she showed off her square-cut engagement ring. Dominic is a British-Australian actor best known for his roles in Trinity (2004), Prison Break (2005-2017), and Assault on Wall Street (2013).

Dominic confirmed their engagement by sharing a snap to Instagram of himself sitting at a table with a pal and joked in the caption that he has minimal details about wedding planning. “Men trying to work out a #wedding…….. Ceremony at? —Don’t know? Reception at? —Don’t know? Honey moon?— Easy, nearest wave,” he wrote before asking for his future wife’s help. “Thoughts Tish? @tishcyrus,” he added. She immediately answered in his comment section with a supportive, “I’m on it babe … and def waves!!!!!”

Tish filed for divorce from Billy, 61, in Nov. 2022 after 28 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They previously began the process of separation in 2010 and 2013, but decided to stay together both times.

“We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways,” a statement the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker’s rep gave to Us Weekly in July 2013 read. “Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.” The former couple shares five children: sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28, and daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, and Noah, 22.

Billy has also moved on since their divorce filing, and is engaged to 34-year-old Australian singer, Firerose. Their engagement was problematic to many fans because the pair met on the set of Hannah Montana, on which Billy starred alongside Miley for years. “And, in some ways, well, in a lot of ways, we became friends,” he recalled to PEOPLE in Nov. 2022.