Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Take Son Dakota, 2, To Get A Fresh Mohawk Haircut: Photos

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song‘s 2-year-old son, Dakota, has a fresh cut! The couple, who have been together since 2017, took their oldest son for a haircut on Monday, May 1, and he left the barber shop sporting a mohawk. In the photos seen below, the Home Alone star, 42, and Brenda, 35, walked out of a Los Angeles barbershop with their kid in tow, and his brown hair was styled in the edgy look. He seemed confident as he walked out while holding Brenda’s hand and donned gray sweats, a black and white graphic tee, and a black zip-up hoodie.

While Brenda was making sure her son got out of the barber shop and onto the sidewalk safely, Macaulay expertly juggled several of his kid’s toys in his arms, which included an electronic and some plush animals. Dakota then hopped in his dad’s arms so he could be safely carried across the street. The entire family was dressed casually, with Macaulay rocking gray sweats, a black tee, and a maroon leather jacket, and Brenda in blue jeans and a graphic tee.

Maccauley’s hair was hidden under a black baseball cap, so it’s unclear if he was also sporting a mohawk. He previously twinned with his mini-me a few weeks ago when the young family was photographed at The Grove in Los Angeles to get pictures with the Easter Bunny. He and Dakota both looked handsome as they wore dress pants and button-down tops with their hair styled in mohawks to complete their look. Brenda and Macaulay’s youngest son, Carson, 4 months, was also present but did not appear to have a matching hairdo.

It was reported in March that the Suite Life alum and Macaulay had welcomed their second baby in secret. Dakota’s birth was also not revealed publicly until after he had been welcomed into the world. The couple is extremely private and also did not publicly announce their engagement, which occurred about nine months after they had Dakota.

They have, however, been spotted out and about in public together recently. Aside from the family Easter photo adventure, Brenda and Macaulay looked giddy in some snaps taken from their walk through their Los Angeles neighborhood last week. They held hands and smiled wide during their time together.

Brenda also gave a glimpse into her home life with Macaulay in 2022 by revealing their parenting style. “My fiancé and I are very hands-on. We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born,” she told The Cut.