Macaulay Culkin & Son Dakota, 11 Mos., Rock Matching Mohawks On Walk With Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and his infant son Dakota rocked a wide mohawk as they went for a morning stroll with Brenda Strong.

Like father like son! Macaulay Culkin, 41, and his 11-month-old son Dakota twinned with a matching haircut while out for a morning stroll. The two both rocked wide mohawk hairdos and were joined by Macaulay’s fiance and Dakota’s momma Brenda Song. Take a look at some of the sweet pics here.

The Home Alone star wore a grey denim shirt and a white T-shirt along with navy blue pants as he pushed Dakota in a stroller. Brenda gave some Sporty Spice vibes with a blue and yellow Rams lettermen jacket and black sweatpants. She also held a small cup and a little Elmo doll for baby Dakota.

The two child actors recently reached a big milestone. Macaulay popped the question to Brenda back in January. The two didn’t post about the big moment with an elaborate social media post or photoshoot as most celebrity couples do but Brenda was spotted out with a ring and a source close to the couple confirmed they were engaged to People.

They also had just welcomed baby Dakota into the world just nine months prior to the engagement. They had also been relatively secretive about the arrival of their son but they did confirm the birth to Esquire by simply stating, “We’re overjoyed.” They also opened up to the outlet about how they started preparing to have a baby once they moved in together. “We practice a lot,” he told Esquire. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Brenda also recently opened up to the outlet about why she feels Macaulay is her person.“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” Brenda told Esquire. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that, to me, is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.”