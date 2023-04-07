Macaulay Culkin & Son, 2, Rock Matching Mohawks As They Meet Easter Bunny On Family Outing: Photos

Macaulay Culkin, 42, and Brenda Song, 35, got into the Easter spirit three days before the holiday. The couple brought their sons Dakota, 2, and Carson, 4 months, to see the Easter Bunny at the Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6. The Home Alone actor and his older son sported matching mohawks on the family outing. The father-son duo previously had matching mohawks in April 2022 when they were seen on a family stroll. Baby Carson, who was born late last year, is still so young so he probably doesn’t have enough hair to rock a mohawk yet.

As the family of four explored the Grove, which was decorated beautifully for Easter, Brenda held baby Carson in her arms and Macaulay took photos of the mother-son duo. Another woman, possibly Brenda’s mother, Mai Song, was with them and held Dakota in her arms during Brenda and Carson’s casual photoshoot.

Brenda, famous for starring in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on Disney Channel, wore a cute floral blue dress. Both of Brenda and Macaulay’s sons were dressed in blue outfits, as well. Brenda got to match her boys when it came to the outfits, but only Macaulay and Carson had the same mohawk hairdo going on out of the family. Macaulay was dressed in a white shirt with a black and white tie and black pants. He also sported a pair of sunglasses and briefly wore a protective face mask that he eventually took off during the outing.

The big moment of the day was when Dakota and Carson got to meet the Easter Bunny. This is Carson’s first Easter and he got to sit on his mom’s lap as they took pictures with the Easter Bunny. Brenda had a big smile on her face as she bonded with her youngest child during the sweet and festive moment. Now that the kids met the Easter Bunny, the Culkin-Song family is definitely ready for Easter on Sunday! Maybe they’ll plan an Easter egg hunt for the kids, as well?

Macaulay and Brenda started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of the film Changeland. They got engaged by Jan. 2022, but they’ve stayed tight-lipped about any wedding plans. In fact, Macaulay and Brenda are an extremely private couple, so much so that they actually kept the births of both their children a secret. Dakota was born in April 2021. He was named after Macaulay’s late sister, Dakota, who passed away in 2018. Carson was born in December 2022 but the news wasn’t revealed to the public until March.

One of the only times Brenda has publicly talked about her relationship with Macaulay was in an US Weekly interview in Sept. 2018. “It’s great!” Brenda told the outlet. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.” That was one month before Macaulay went on Joe Rogan‘s podcast and confirmed that he wants to “make some babies” with Brenda.